Gavin Newsom Plays Hide And Seek – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday claimed he had skipped the Glasgow climate conference to spend Halloween with his kids, who staged an “intervention” to keep daddy at home. It was a strange explanation for a series of events that began on October 27, when the governor received his booster shot and proudly flexed his biceps for the cameras.

Two days later, citing unspecified “family obligations,” Newsom canceled his long-anticipated trip to Glasgow, failed to explain that Halloween had intervened, and promptly disappeared from public view. According to a November 8 Vogue feature, Newsom was “in attendance” with a host of notables at the November 6 wedding of Ivy Getty at San Francisco city hall.

At that facility, the people still must attend public hearings remotely. This city and county rule apparently does not apply to lavish weddings for the rich and famous, officiated by Newsom’s former aunt, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A masked Newsom can be seen in the background of two event photos, but the governor made no statement about the Halloween intervention.

On November 7, Newsom’s wife Jennifer Siebel offered no enlightenment on the mysterious family obligations, mentioned nothing about the wedding, and told the inquisitive to “please stop hating and get a life.” State Senator Bob Hertzberg (D) told reporters it was a family issue and “I don’t think it’s appropriate to dig further into it.” Newsom press secretary Daniel Lopez explained that Newsom’s cancellation was not a result of the COVID-19 booster shot he received during his last public appearance.

An unnamed medical professional told the California Globe that after his October 27 booster shot, Newsom came down with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune reaction to the vaccine. With GBS, a person’s own immune system damages nerves and causes muscle weakness. Symptoms can last for a few weeks to several years.

The Globe also noted that no information emerged from former Clinton press secretary Dee Dee Myers, now a senior advisor to Newsom. To miss a “wokeapolooza” like the Glasgow conference is out of character for Newsom, a crony of Jerry Brown who is backed by a “coterie of San Francisco’s wealthiest families,” including the Gettys.

Subbing for Newsom in Glasgow was Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, daughter of Angelo Tsakopoulos, a real-estate tycoon with a net worth of $600 million. According to Greek USA Reporter, Tsakopoulos is a “top political donor to the Clintons as well as the Democratic Party,” whose “donations to former President Bill Clinton were rewarded with a night in the prestigious Lincoln Bedroom.”

In 2016, Eleni and husband Markos Kounalakis were both active supporters of Hillary Clinton. Markos authored an October 30, 2016 Sacramento Bee column headlined “Putin’s powerful playbook: Hack, steal, disrupt, mislead, confuse,” a classic of Russia hoax boilerplate.

If Newsom runs for president, Eleni Kounalakis may run for governor, or an even higher office. Old money Democrats are grooming Newson for the White House, but a candidate who suddenly goes missing could be a problem. When Newsom was mayor of San Francisco, he slipped off to Hawaii without telling many of his staffers, and upon return he wasn’t eager to talk about it.

“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man,” said Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) in “The Godfather.” On the other hand, a ballpark figure for the number of Californians who believe Newsom’s Halloween story is zero.

Except for his maskless bash at the upscale French Laundry last year, Gavin Newsom has never seen a camera he doesn’t like. If stricken with GBS or some other adverse reaction to the booster, that would weaken the case for the draconian vaccine mandates Newsom supports.

Newsom could have been trying to track down the $1 billion he paid the Chinese company Build Your Dreams to make masks, hiding details of the deal even from fellow Democrats. He could have been trying to recover the billions wasted in the state’s unemployment scandal. California approved more than $140 million in benefits for at least 20,000 prisoners, including convicted murderers Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner.

Newsom could also have been imitating Joe Biden by hiding out in a basement and getting instructions from his handlers. As the governor said when he declared the state of emergency in March 2020, California was “blessed” to have the leadership of Nancy Pelosi. Meanwhile, as Donald Trump likes to say, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

This article was also published in American Greatness