First Images Of Tiffany Trump, Lebanese-Born Businessman Michael Boulos’s Wedding Rehearsal Revealed

By Arab News

The first images from the wedding rehearsal of Tiffany Trump and Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos have emerged.

The couple are getting married at former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Saturday.

According to reports, the bride’s wedding dress has been designed by Lebanese designer Elie Saab and her dazzling engagement solitaire ring was designed by goldsmith and fellow Lebanese Samer Halima.

She went for an elegantly simple white dress for the rehearsal festivities, while the groom opted for a grey pinstripe-pink tie suit combo.

The former president and father of the bride opted for his trademark suit, block-color tie, but former First Lady Melania Trump stunned in a floor-length, off-shoulder golden gown.

Tiffany is the fourth child of Trump with his ex-wife Marla Maples, who posed for photos with Donald and Melania and was involved in the planning of the wedding, according to reports.

Boulos, of Lebanese and French descent, grew up in Lagos where his father, Massad, runs Boulos Enterprises and who is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria.

Boulos and Tiffany were engaged in January 2021, the day before Trump left office following defeat in the 2020 election.

Tiffany’s sister, Ivanka, shared a photo of herself posing with the bride-to-be, who was dressed in a traditional white lace dress, during their recent bridal shower.

And Ivanka also shared a sweet shot of her with her husband Jared Kushner and their children ahead of the nuptials.