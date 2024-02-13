Iran: IRGC Warship Test Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has enhanced its naval capabilities with the successful launch of a long-range ballistic missile from a military vessel.

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami announced on Monday that the long-range ballistic missile has been successfully fired from an IRGC Navy’s military vessel in a coordinated mission involving the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force.

The general said the new achievement has extended the IRGC’s range of influence and naval power up to any desired spot.

“Our ocean-going warships can be present in every location across the world, and when we can fire missiles from them, there is accordingly no safe spot for a power intending to create insecurity for us,” the IRGC chief added.

A video released by the IRGC Navy indicates two ballistic missiles being launched from inside two containers on board the Mahdavi oceangoing warship.

The two Fateh-class missiles have successfully hit the targets.

In November 2020, the IRGC Navy unveiled plans to dispatch a flotilla of military vessels, including its first oceangoing warship, to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

The IRGC’s oceangoing warship, which is 150 meters long and weighs 4,000 tons, is a multipurpose vessel for long-range operations. It is furnished with missiles, air defense systems, and radars.