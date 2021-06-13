ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, June 14, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Iranians voting. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Prepares 24 Polling Stations In US For Presidential Election

The Interests Section of Iran in Washington, D.C., has made arrangements for the Iranian expatriates to take part in the upcoming presidential election of Iran in 24 polling places across the United States.

Director of Iran’s Interests Section in the US, Mahdi Atefat, told IRNA that the Iranian expats residing in the United States can cast their ballots in the June 18 presidential election in a total of 24 polling stations in various states.

The number of polling stations has been increased from two regions in Washington, D.C. and New York to 24 areas in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma, he noted, adding that one or two polling places will be open in each of those states on Friday.

Atefat also said two polling stations will be available in Oregon and in Buffalo, New York State, to allow the Iranians in Canada to travel to those border cities.

However, he added, the Iranian expats in Canada may have difficulty in crossing the border because of the coronavirus restrictions.

The official noted that the polling stations for the Iranian presidential election will be open on Friday from 8 am to 5 pm local time in each state.

Six Iranian executive personnel will be stationed at every polling place, including one observer representing the Constitutional Council of Iran, he noted.

Arrangements have been made to ensure the security of the polling stations with the assistance of Diplomatic Security Service and the local police, Atefat added.

Seven candidates are racing in 13th presidential election of Iran, slated for June 18.

More than 59,310,000 Iranians are eligible to vote this year.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

