Pentagon Announces New Round Of Aid For Ukraine

By DoD News

By Joseph Clark

The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package aimed at providing key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s effort to regain territory and defend against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.

The package, valued at up to $325 million, includes additional munitions for U.S.-provided National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and dozens more Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers among other items.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the latest round of assistance “includes key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s efforts to retake its sovereign territory as they bravely protect Ukraine soldiers, civilians and critical infrastructure.”

She added during a briefing at the Pentagon that the package, which marks the 40th drawdown of DOD inventories in support of Ukraine since August 2021, underscores the U.S.’ commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken echoed that pledge of continued support in a separate statement outlining the latest show of U.S. support.

“Russia started this unprovoked war against Ukraine. Russia could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people,” Blinken said. “Until Russia does so, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

The Pentagon announced the package as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley prepare to host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a U.S.-led alliance of more than 50 countries who have rallied in support of Ukraine.

Singh said the forum will provide further opportunities for allies and partners to “hear from the Ukrainians themselves of what else they need on the battlefield.”

The group will meet on June 15 in Brussels ahead of the NATO defense minister’s meeting on June 16.

Today’s drawdown was announced just days after a separate $2.1 billion package containing additional air defense and ammunition capabilities was authorized under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the authority under which the U.S. procures capabilities from industry and partners.

In total, the U.S. has provided more than $39 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.