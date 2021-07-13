Euro 2020: UEFA Charge England FA After Wembley Fan Clashes

By Al Bawaba News

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association following fan misbehavior at the Euro 2020 final.

Italy managed to defeat England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium in London.

Ticketless fans stormed the surroundings of the stadium ahead of the final forcing the European governing body to hit the English FA with four charges.

UEFA explained in its statement: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Euro 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England, played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London.

“Charges against The English Football Association:

“Invasion of the field of play by its supporters – Article 16(2)(a) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

“Throwing of objects by its supporters – Article 16(2)(b) DR

“Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem – Article 16(2)(g) DR

Sign up for the Eurasia Review newsletter. Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

“Lighting of a firework by its supporters – Article 16(2)(c) DR

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course.

“Separately, and in accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.”

Original source