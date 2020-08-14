Dr. Anthony Fauci: A New Kind Of War Criminal – OpEd

By Joel S. Hirschhorn

To understand that President Trump is a war time president is also to understand that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a war criminal undermining Trump’s battle against the pandemic virus.

The current war on the COVID-19 pandemic virus is a battle against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus. Why? Because the CCP intentionally decided to spread the virus worldwide and create the pandemic so that all nations would suffer economically just as they suffered. Moreover, they knew that they could make huge sums by selling the inevitably needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and, eventually, possible drugs and vaccines. All this is not surprising because the CCP controls China, subjugates its enormous population, and oppresses minorities and dissidents through what is a criminal civilian and military enterprise that enriches itself and that has never been voted into office through a national popular vote.

Recent Chinese scientists, notably physician Li Meng Yan from Hong Kong University, have made it clear that the CCP not only created the pandemic but also engineered the virus to make it exceptionally contagious and lethal and that this was known far earlier than most have recognized – in late 2019. She maintains that the virus “originated in a military laboratory overseen by the People’s Liberation Army.” The virus escaped the laboratory in Wuhan, probably accidentally.

Steven Mosher has been spreading the results of a study by an esteemed Italian scientist and given this conclusion: “It was genetically engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s P4 (high-containment) lab in a program supervised by the Chinese military.”

So why consider Dr. Anthony Fauci, as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health for 36 years, a new kind of war criminal? President Trump has been correct in talking about a war against the CCP pandemic. Here are a number of Fauci actions or lack of them that support my characterization as both god-like and a war criminal who has violated public trust in him and willfully deceived the public.

The first thing to emphasize is that diverse actions have made Fauci far more immune from criticism than the public is immune from the CCP virus. The U.S. mainstream news media have helped Fauci create an image as a unique, nation-saving neutral, scientist, physician and public health expert working as a main advisor to President Trump. Fauci, in fact, has been a remarkably successful bureaucrat for his multi-billion dollar operation and brilliant manipulator of the media to create and sustain a popular image that hardly anyone is willing to attack. He is a master of staying in the public limelight through television, radio and newspaper interviews.

What few people understand is that Fauci also has a political agenda. So much of what he does and says in a very public way supports the massive anti-Trump movement, especially in the mainstream news media that is remarkably liberal and Democrat Party oriented. Anti-Trump media have successfully made Fauci cloaked in a myth of a public health defender when in fact his views and actions have resulted in tens and perhaps hundreds of thousands deaths from the CCP virus, countless numbers of people suffered awful medical distress, and also the remarkable, widespread economic disaster inflicting harm and just about all Americans and millions of others worldwide.

But it is far more unlikely that Fauci will ever admit to what amounts to criminal behavior in preventing the widespread use of life-saving hydroxychloroquine. The thousands of American lives that have been saved by courageous front-line physicians will eventually be better appreciated, as well as doctors also using hydroxychloroquine worldwide. As some have noted the use in India with over a billion residents explains why the number of deaths from the CCP virus is roughly the same as the number of fatalities in New York State. Similarly, the statistics for Turkey are very good, far better than the U.S. An official said “Doctors prescribe hydroxychloroquine to everyone who is tested positive for coronavirus.” The same is true for Costa Rica where this cheap medicine is widely used. In some 80 nations this medicine is sold over the counter without the need for prescription.

Of all the many clinicians supporting the use of hydroxychloroquine perhaps the best who has successfully received public exposure is Dr. Harvey Risch. After publishing in a medical journal he wrote in Newsweek and said:

“As professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, I have authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications and currently hold senior positions on the editorial boards of several leading journals. I am usually accustomed to advocating for positions within the mainstream of medicine, so have been flummoxed to find that, in the midst of a crisis, I am fighting for a treatment that the data fully support but which, for reasons having nothing to do with a correct understanding of the science, has been pushed to the sidelines. As a result, tens of thousands of patients with COVID-19 are dying unnecessarily. Fortunately, the situation can be reversed easily and quickly.

I am referring, of course, to the medication hydroxychloroquine. When this inexpensive oral medication is given very early in the course of illness, before the virus has had time to multiply beyond control, it has shown to be highly effective, especially when given in combination with the antibiotics azithromycin or doxycycline and the nutritional supplement zinc.”

On national television Risch said “75,000 to 100,000 lives will be saved” with use of the controversial medicine and that “we’re basically fighting a propaganda war against the medical facts.” More recently he made this important observation: “a third of [FDA] funding comes from drug companies, [and] is under intense pressure from those companies to be extremely conservative in its handling of hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Simone Gold has also made an extensive review of the evidence for using hydroxychloroquine. Another important review by several physicians is also available. Dr. James Todaro has an excellent website on this issue with great resources.

An article in The Daily Mail that noted: “The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) presented data on 2,333 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine …across the globe that shows 91.6 percent of those who got the drug fared better after treatment.”

A most important analysis “An Effective COVID Treatment the Media Continues to Besmirch” by Steven Hatfill, a physician and veteran virologist, noted that “the ‘Fauci Strategy’ was to keep early infected patients quarantined at home without treatment until they developed a shortness of breath and had to be admitted to a hospital. … The Food and Drug Administration cluelessly agreed to this doctrine and it stated in its hydroxychloroquine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that “hospitalized patients were likely to have a greater prospect of benefit (compared to ambulatory patients with mild illness). In reality just the opposite was true.

This was a tragic mistake by Fauci and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and it was a mistake that would cost the lives of thousands of Americans in the days to come. Here in our country, Fauci continued to ignore the ever accumulating and remarkable early-use data on hydroxychloroquine and he became focused on a new antiviral compound named remdesivir. Why is the American media trying to run the U.S. pandemic response with its own misinformation?” Hatfill shows why some nations have performed better than the U.S. because hydroxychloroquine has been used.

Fauci has dismissed a great many studies and test results showing the efficacy and safety of hydroxychloroquine by only supporting extensive, lengthy randomized, placebo controlled, double blind studies. As many doctors have noted there are countless highly used prescription medicines that have never gone through such lengthy and expensive three-phase testing. Why has Fauci stubbornly refused to acknowledge and accept the positive findings from all kinds of other studies by clinicians in the U.S. and a number of other countries? He recently said that health experts are unanimous about this medicine – a total lie. You have to wonder why he would proclaim such a wrong statement in the face of many published writings indicating just the opposite. The obvious explanation is that he wants to purposefully mislead the public and attack the great many physicians advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Frontline doctors successfully treating their patients with hydroxychloroquine have been appearing on many “conservative” news outlets, including several shows on Fox News and the Warroom Pandemic show. The point being that too many Americans have been deceived about this therapeutic that has been used safely for many decades to fight malaria and address several serious diseases.

An inevitable, logical and necessary question to consider is exactly why has Fauci chosen to sacrifice the lives of perhaps millions of people by continually dismissing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine?

The answer is twofold. First, Fauci has a long history of being very close to the CCP and the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO has been in the pocket of the CCP and played a key role in creating the pandemic. It also has not done what it could have in promoting global use of hydroxychloroquine. Fauci helped steer U.S. funding for creating the Wuhan lab that let loose the CCP virus and has been proud of working with Chinese scientists while ignoring that they are beholding to the CCP.

Also note on January 21, 220 Fauci said the CCP virus “is not a major threat for the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.” In fact, towards the end of December 2019 and early in January 2020 there was evidence that a very dangerous contagious virus had been unleashed from China, though WHO ignored the evidence.

Second, the only way to fully understand the political motive of Fauci is that for decades he has had close relationships with the largest global pharmaceutical companies. A main reason was his work on fighting the AIDS epidemic. Blocking widescale use of the extremely low-cost hydroxychloroquine is key to safeguarding what will be trillions of dollars to be made for treatment drugs, therapeutics, and vaccines.

For example, “Gilead Sciences Inc., which produces remdesivir, said it would charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 per patient with typical commercial insurance.” And this therapeutic is in limited supply for critically ill patients in hospitals only. As noted by Steven Hatfill “Hydroxychloroquine, by contrast, costs 60 cents a tablet, it can be taken at home, it fits in with the national pandemic plan for respiratory viruses, and a course of therapy simply requires swallowing three tablets in the first 24 hours followed by one tablet every 12 hours for five days.”

Fauci’s group ran the key study on remdesivir and publicly proclaimed positive results before the results were peer reviewed and published in a medical journal. Fauci’s group also developed one of the currently tested vaccines in cooperation with the drug company Moderna, which has received nearly $500 million in federal funding for its work.

One final point to illustrate the political leanings of Fauci. While he has frequently opined on what government should do, such as making Americans wear masks (after initially saying they were unnecessary), he stubbornly refused to take a public stand against the government allowed massive protests and riots in countless cities that involved huge numbers of people in close proximity. All these mass activities are a main cause of the spreading of the CCP virus. But Fauci refused to opine that governments should have taken strong actions to prevent and limit such protests and riots that are correctly seen as part of the broad anti-Trump, pro-Democrat Party movement.

It is hard to understand Fauci’s recent public praising of New York State’s handling of the pandemic on a National Public Radio interview, long after widespread condemnation of its incredibly high death rate, other than to appreciate his leftist leaning. This also illustrates the sheer ego and belief of being immune to public criticism that defines Fauci.

At the end of July 2020 it was reported that one major American politician had done the right thing. “The Ohio Board of Pharmacy withdrew a ban on dispensing the drug for treatment or prevention of COVID-19 at the request of Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican.”

Soon after, in response to an open criticism by Fauci at a congressional hearing, doctors at Henry Ford Health System released a letter on the hospital’s successful use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. “Unfortunately, the political climate that has persisted has made any objective discussion about this drug impossible, and we are deeply saddened by this turn of events,” they said.

If you accept the abundant evidence that hydroxychloroquine is both an effective preventive as well as a cure when prescribed by doctors at an early point, especially before hospitalization, then you begin to understand why Fauci has blood on his hands. I believe an accurate historical analysis of this pandemic will show this.

Eventually President Trump may admit that it was a big mistake to elevate Fauci by having him play such a major role in the White House activities on fighting the pandemic. He may also regret his early and open support for hydroxychloroquine which he proudly said he had taken as a preventive action. This mobilized leftist forces and as Dennis Prager has aptly said they “weaponized medicine.” And “people are dying because of the left.”

Meanwhile, every day more and more Americans and others globally are dying unnecessarily from the CCP virus. So far Fauci has won. Made possible by the intentional actions by leftist anti-Trump mainstream media. The federal government’s stockpile of hydroxychloroquene sits unused. Dr. Risch was correct in saying that Fauci has waged a “misinformation campaign” for political purposes When such a campaign costs thousands and perhaps millions of lives it is a war crime. Daniel John Sobieski concluded: “Hydroxychloroquine can save lives — lots of lives. The question then is how many lives have been lost and will be lost due the words and actions of Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

All those straining to overcome the many obstacles to easily using hydroxychloroquine must understand that until Fauci is knocked off his lofty pedestal they will continue to lose the war on the pandemic.

This first appeared on NolanChart.com