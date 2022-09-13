Russia Confirms Receiving Armenia’s Appeal For Assistance

By Eurasia Review

Moscow has received an appeal from Yerevan “asking for assistance in resolving the situation” on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, September 13.

“We are in close contact with Baku and Yerevan. We have received an appeal from the Armenian leadership with a request to assist in resolving the situation in accordance with bilateral agreements and through the CSTO,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side also maintained that a ceasefire has been achieved as of nine in the morning but Azerbaijan is still firing on Armenian positions and civilians settlements across the border.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier in the day that at least 49 people have been killed on the Armenian side.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday morning that the situation had not changed significantly, with the Azerbaijani military continuing to shell the Armenian positions and civilian homes. Photos published online show damage to residential buildings in villages situated the closest to the border.