Without Crude Oil There Would Be No Need For Electricity – OpEd

By Ronald Stein

Most of the products that did not exist before the 1800’s are made from petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil. To date, we have yet to have a backup to crude oil to support the materialistic needs of today’s society.

Wind turbines and solar panels can generate occasional electricity. Nuclear, coal, hydro, and natural gas can generate continuous uninterruptable electricity.

The world continues to be focused on “electricity” to save the world from crude oil.

Electricity from wind and solar, and stored electricity in batteries, but electricity cannot MAKE anything.

Electricity can charge the iPhone but cannot make the iPhone. Electricity can make the defibrillator work but cannot make the defibrillator.

The basic reality is that everything that needs electricity is made from petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil. Without crude oil, there would be nothing that needs electricity!

All the parts and components of wind turbines, solar panels, EV vehicles, iPads, etc., are all made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil.

Getting rid of crude oil will rid the world of wind turbines, solar panels, and EV’s etc., and get us back to the zero-emission society of the 1800’s.

Occasional electricity may work for the coffee pot, toaster, refrigerator, washer and dryer, and other toy objects, including short range EV’s, but hospitals, communications, transportation, internet, etc. need continuous uninterruptable electricity. Occasional electricity generation from wind and solar will not be able to charge batteries.