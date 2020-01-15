Spain To Chair International Renewable Energy Agency Assembly In 2021

By Eurasia Review

The ministerial Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has unanimously decided to choose Spain to chair its Assembly next year in recognition of the Government of Spain’s leadership and commitment to clean energies, which has led to a specific vice-presidency being set up for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

The decision was announced on Sunday at the 10th IRENA Assembly taking place in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), the headquarters of this international body, focused on promoting renewable energies around the world and on developing and exchanging knowledge in support of that process.

With support from the then State Secretary for Climate Change and now Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, Spain was one of the three countries that founded IRENA in 2009, alongside Germany and Denmark.

By nominating Spain as Assembly Chair, this international body recognises the Government of Spain’s historic commitment to this issue, the long-standing tradition in its renewables sector and its firm commitment to the ecological transition by allocating the matter its own Vice-Presidency of the Government.

The Managing Director of IRENA, Francesco La Camera, recognised the involvement and policies developed by the Government of Spain to once again stand as an international benchmark in terms of renewable energies, as well as its commitment to low-emission growth and prosperity.

Opportunity

Throughout this year, the Government of Spain will cooperate closely with the IRENA Secretary’s Office to guarantee the promotion of renewables to counter the climate emergency, as well as to launch renewable energy projects all over the world under partnership agreements with other United Nations agencies.

The Spanish presidency of the IRENA Assembly will bring about significant opportunities for the Spanish renewables sector.

More than 1,500 delegates from the private sector and civil society in 160 countries have gathered for the 10th IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi to debate key issues for the global energy transition, as well as to draw a future path against a backdrop of widespread deployment of renewable energies.

The 11th Assembly, to be chaired by Spain, will take place on 16 and 17 January 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

