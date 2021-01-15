ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, January 15, 2021

Submarine. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Says Forced Foreign Submarine To Leave Naval Drill Zone

Iran’s Navy forces detected a foreign submarine during a naval war game in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean and forced it to leave the drill zone.

The Iranian Navy said on Thursday that its anti-submarine warfare helicopters have detected and tracked a foreign submarine in a timely manner as it intended to approach the war game zone in the northern areas of the Indian Ocean.

The submarine belonging to the foreign forces left the drill zone immediately after realizing that it had been detected, the Navy said.

Images from a video in which the Iranian Navy’s choppers are warning the unknown submarine to stay away from the drill zone suggest that the vessel might be USS Georgia submarine.

The naval drill, which began on Wednesday, covers the Makran coasts in southeast Iran and the northern areas of the Indian Ocean.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country and its interests.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012.

