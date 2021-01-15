NOGA And Eni Rewind Sign Agreement For Development Of Circular Economy Initiatives In Bahrain

By Eurasia Review

The National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Eni Rewind, Eni’s environmental company, signed Wednesday a memorandum of understanding in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil and Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni.

Through the memorandum, signed via videoconference by H.E. Naser Sultan AlSowaidi, CEO of NOGA and Paolo Grossi, CEO of Eni Rewind, both sides will jointly seek to identify and promote opportunities for water, soil and landfill management and repurposing in Bahrain, contributing to the progress in implementing the United Nations 2030 Global Goals for sustainable development.

The agreement marks another step in the collaboration between NOGA and Eni to strengthen the cooperation in the energy sector in Bahrain, achieved through the launch of new initiatives in areas of mutual interest, including exploration, LNG supply and renewable energy.

Today’s MoU will contribute towards opening wider horizons of joint cooperation in order to reach innovative solutions in favour of the circular economy, taking advantage of the three principles: reduce, reuse, and recycle. The partnership will benefit from the long-standing experience of Eni Rewind, Eni’s environmental company, in this field and its specialists in terms of expertise and modern technologies for managing water, soil and industrial waste, providing environmentally-friendly solutions.

H.E. Mr. Nasser Sultan Al Suwaidi commented: “NOGA is pleased to sign the memorandum with Eni Rewind, which represents a new step in the record of cooperation between the two sides in issues relating to the environment, as it includes launching new initiatives in areas of common interest. These initiatives that the Water Resources Management Unit at NOGA are working on are aligned with the other ten initiatives regarding integrated management of water resources and sustainability objectives. Through the memorandum, NOGA will benefit from the advanced technology expertise that Eni Rewind possesses in the treatment, recycling and use of water in the energy sector, as well as waste treatment and soil reclamation.”

Eni Rewind’s CEO Paolo Grossi commented: “Eni Rewind, thanks to a long-standing experience as Eni’s global contractor in remediation and waste management, is gradually developing environmental projects and services for clients outside the Group, both in Italy and abroad, in countries where Eni operates. We are honoured and eager to partake in environmental projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain through the important partnership signed today with NOGA. This memorandum sets the stage and is testimony to the mutual ambition to consolidate alliances for sustainable development, in order to tackle the energy transition challenge together, protecting the environment and regenerating natural resources; a path undertaken by Eni since 2014”.

Eni has been present in Bahrain since 2019, being the sole owner and operator of the offshore exploration Block 1.