Iran, China Sign 20 Deals In Beijing

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and China signed 20 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding at a high-profile meeting in Beijing on Tuesday.

Top officials from Iran and China signed the documents at a meeting in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The agreements entail cooperation in a diverse fields, including crisis management, tourism, information and communications technology, environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, exports, health and medical sector, media activities, sports and cultural heritage.

Raisi is visiting Beijing at the official invitation of Xi Jinping.

China has strengthened its position as Iran’s top trade partner in recent years. During the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023), China has exported $12.7 billion worth of goods to Iran and its imports from Iran stood at $12.6 billion.