Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran and China sign 20 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding at meeting in Beijing. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran and China sign 20 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding at meeting in Beijing. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business East Asia Pacific Middle East World News 

Iran, China Sign 20 Deals In Beijing

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran and China signed 20 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding at a high-profile meeting in Beijing on Tuesday. 

Top officials from Iran and China signed the documents at a meeting in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The agreements entail cooperation in a diverse fields, including crisis management, tourism, information and communications technology, environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, exports, health and medical sector, media activities, sports and cultural heritage.

Raisi is visiting Beijing at the official invitation of Xi Jinping.

China has strengthened its position as Iran’s top trade partner in recent years. During the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023), China has exported $12.7 billion worth of goods to Iran and its imports from Iran stood at $12.6 billion.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *