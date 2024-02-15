Cyprus: TotalEnergies Announces Positive Appraisal Of Cronos Gas Discovery In Block 6

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies announced Thursday the successful completion of the drilling and production test of the Cronos-2 appraisal well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus. TotalEnergies holds a 50% interest in Block 6, alongside with Eni (50%, operator).

The Cronos-2 well confirmed the lateral extension of the Cronos-1 discovery drilled in August 2022.

Located at approximately 160 km southwest of the Cyprus coast, Cronos-2 encountered several carbonate reservoir intervals with a net reservoir thickness of 115 meters. The production test confirmed an excellent gas deliverability of the well.

Two additional discoveries, Calypso-1 and Zeus-1, were made on the same Block in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

“The successful appraisal of the Cronos gas discovery confirms the presence of significant resources and production potential in Block 6. Full evaluation of the discovered resources will now be carried out to determine the best development option to contribute to supply gas to Europe and to the region”, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Middle East & North Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

In Cyprus, TotalEnergies is also present in offshore Block 11 (50%, operator), 7 (50%, operator), 2 (20%), 3 (30%), 8 (40%) and 9 (20%).