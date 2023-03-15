Iran, Russia, China Holding Joint Naval Drill

By Tasnim News Agency

Military forces from Iran, Russia and China are staging a joint naval war game in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean on Wednesday.

The drill, dubbed ‘naval security belt combined war game 2023’, will kick off today with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

Held in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, the drill involves forces from the marine and airborne units of the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, and flotillas from China and Russia.

The three countries have held several joint war games in the past recent years with the purpose of improving security of international maritime trade, countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchange of information in naval rescue and relief operations, and exchange of operational and tactical experiences.