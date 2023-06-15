By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

The violent protests that unfolded in Pakistan on May 9 have drawn significant attention to the alleged planning and involvement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership. Accusations have been made suggesting that the PTI leadership was responsible for orchestrating the protests against the state, army and showing disrespect for the Shuhada (martyrs).

Multiple PTI leaders have distanced themselves from the party in the aftermath of the May 9th violence, citing their disapproval of the events and the party’s alleged involvement. Prominent figures such as Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Mubeen Khilji, Malik Jawad, and Jay Prakash have publicly announced their decision to part ways with PTI. These leaders have condemned the violence and expressed their concerns about the party’s connection to the incidents. Their departures signify a growing dissatisfaction within the party and raise questions about the alleged planning and coordination behind the protest.

The events that unfolded on May 9 in Pakistan have also attracted international attention. Unfortunately, some international leaders, including 66 members of the U.S. Congress, Zalmi Khalil, and others, have seized upon the situation to spread baseless propaganda and misinformation against the state of Pakistan.

The social media platforms became flooded with misleading visuals and fabricated news, all aimed at tarnishing the image of Pakistan. The police have categorically rejected these false claims and clarified that the viral photos and videos circulating on social media are old and unrelated to the May 9 arrests. Such baseless propaganda serves no purpose other than to mislead citizens and defame national institutions. It is essential to recognize these attempts that create a negative campaign against the state and remain vigilant against the spread of false information.

It is disheartening to witness prominent international leaders engaging in the spread of baseless propaganda against Pakistan. Sixty-six members of Congress, Zalmi Khalil, and other figures have exploited the situation to further their own political agendas, disregarding the facts and truth. Their actions only serve to undermine the stability and progress of Pakistan. The claims made by these international leaders lack substantial evidence and are driven by personal biases and political motivations. It is essential to approach their statements with skepticism and critical thinking. Such baseless propaganda only perpetuates misunderstandings and hampers constructive dialogue. The motivations behind the baseless propaganda by these international leaders may vary. Some may be influenced by their ideological biases, while others may seek to advance their own geopolitical interests. Regardless of their motives, it is crucial to examine the veracity of their claims and not let false narratives shape the perception of Pakistan.

The Pakistani government and relevant authorities have consistently rejected the baseless propaganda spread by international leaders. They have reiterated their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the security and stability of the country.

To counter baseless propaganda, the Pakistani government and diplomatic channels should actively engage with these international leaders. Constructive dialogue and open communication can help dispel misinformation and foster a better understanding of the ground realities in Pakistan. Additionally, efforts should be made to strengthen international partnerships and showcase Pakistan’s commitment to democracy, peace, and progress.

Responsible journalism plays a vital role in countering baseless propaganda. Media outlets should fact-check information before publishing it and present a balanced perspective. Journalists have a responsibility to uphold ethical standards and provide accurate reporting, thereby contributing to a more informed public discourse. The Importance of Accurate Information: In an era of rapid information dissemination, it is crucial for individuals to verify the accuracy of information before accepting and spreading it. Relying on credible sources and critically analyzing the claims made by international leaders is essential to avoid falling prey to baseless propaganda.

The Pakistan military has vowed to punish the “planners and masterminds” behind the violence. Further, the military has emphasized its determination to bring those responsible for attacking military installations to justice. The Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, clarified that trials for those suspected of involvement in the May 9 violence would be held in existing military courts and that no new military courts were being established for this purpose.

By engaging in responsible discourse, relying on accurate information, and supporting open dialogue, we can counter baseless propaganda and foster better international understanding and cooperation. Pakistan remains committed to upholding the rule of law and advancing its democratic ideals, and it is crucial that international leaders approach the situation with objectivity and fairness.