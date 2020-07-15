The Global Oligarchs Have Merged With The Global Communists – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

Well, it’s finally happened.

The global oligarchy has now merged with the global communists, and the only losers, will be the vast majority of the planet’s masses and middle class.

When one sees major American corporate icons such as the NBA kow-towing to Communist China and their sensibilities, or when Communist China starts passing global laws such as their National Security Law § 38 which subjects any and all global citizens to arrest and incarceration for life, merely for speaking out and/or criticizing the state, you know the game is over, and the jig is up.

The same thing happened at the end of the Soviet Union, when that nation state’s leaders and their oligarch minions merged in order to perfect and steal their world’s wealth while being protected by the intelligentsia, military, and police, while rupturing the state like a virus.

The same thing is now happening on a global scale.

The world’s wealthiest simply don’t care about the world’s masses, and they have nothing to fear from the state.

The blame squarely falls on the Anti-Trust Divisions of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, who for years (mainly under the Obama administration) allowed Big Tech and other massive monopolies to grow so large and uncontrollable, that they can literally depose or challenge any type of governmental activity to curtail their anti-competitive or dangerous monopoly power to completely and totally dominate the masses.

Trump’s Anti-Trust Divisions are no less to blame since we are now 3.5 years into his administration, and he hasn’t done anything about this, either (for him, it seems that swelling the economy with unregulated oligarch wealth/power is better than keeping these oligarchs honest, with a consequently smaller Dow Jones Industrial Average).

The head of the Antitrust Division is an Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust appointed by the President of the United States. Since September 2017, the position of Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust has been held by Makan Delrahim. The heads of the FTC Antitrust Division are also equally useless, ineffective, arrogant, and clueless.

True enough, all of those politicians who promised that they would “take on” various monopolies have all “kissed the ring” and instead taken billions of dollars in lobbying costs, consulting fees, speaker fees, and other mechanisms of legalized bribery of state/government officials, all at the expense of the masses and their children.

Meanwhile they are all in the process of riding off into the sunset, while the rest of the world starves and dies off from coronavirus and other possibly man-made/oligarch made/state made laboratory diseases.

Perhaps this coronavirus was just a “dry run,” and the real plague killing off the majority of the global population is yet to come, while the wealthy oligarchs “stay home” because they can, similar to how bank robbers like to see what the speed of the cops will be by staging a break-in.

Either way, what the American people have to realize, is that their elected officials will not protect them, and neither will their favorite multi-national corporations/oligarchs, either.

They’ve chosen whose side they’re on, and it’s not yours.

Like former President George W. Bush once said while addressing his wealthiest donors, “This is an impressive crowd. The haves and the have mores. Some people call you the elite. I call you my base.”

It seems like global, godless, totalitarian government, is just around the corner (months, not years) unless the masses of the world, and especially America, wake up.