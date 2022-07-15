Indra’s Remote Tower Technology Contributes To Maverick Resiliency Award

By Eurasia Review

HungaroControl’s innovative use of digital technologies has resulted in the Maverick Resiliency Award 2022 for the Hungarian air navigation service provider and technology partner Indra, a leading global technological engineering company for the aerospace, defence and mobility sectors.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, the provision of safe and efficient air traffic management services was at risk. To minimize the threat of COVID-19 being spread across teams of air traffic controllers, HungaroControl split the controllers into three teams. The night shift worked from the physical tower, whilst the day shift worked remotely from the contingency center. A third team was kept stand-by at home.

HungaroControl uses Indra’s InNOVA system at both locations for ground surveillance and air traffic management, making all relevant information is available to the air traffic controllers at both sites.

HungaroControl’s application of remote tower technologies to ensure business continuity during a global pandemic, demonstrates how air navigation service providers can benefit from remote tower operations to ensure resilience.

Indra’s InNOVA Tower System was honored with the Jane’s ATC Runway Award in 2019, 2018, and 2017. The multiple awards underline Indra’s ability to convert customer needs into innovative and reliable solutions.