Biden Approves Mobilization Of Reserves To Support Eucom

By DoD News

By David Vergun

President Joe Biden Thursday issued an executive order approving the mobilization of select reserve forces with up to 3,000 personnel, augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

This operation will be designated as a contingency operation, said Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Joint Staff director of operations, during a press briefing today.

“This new designation benefits troops and families with increases in authorities, entitlements and access to the reserve component forces and personnel,” Sims said.

“This [executive order] reaffirms the unwavering support and commitment to defend NATO’s eastern flank in the wake of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war on Ukraine,” Sims said.

U.S. European Command is preparing to use this new authority in continuation of U.S. commitment to NATO’s collective security, stated Eucom spokesman Navy Capt. Bill Speaks in a news release today.

“These authorities will ensure long-term resilience in Eucom’s continued heightened level of presence and operations. This will not change current force-posture levels in Europe,” Speaks said.

These new authorities are an important demonstration of the U.S. commitment to allies and partners and provides Eucom with greater flexibility to provide key entitlements to the forces who support those commitments, Speaks said in the release.

Providing a current assessment of the fighting in Ukraine, Sims said the fighting is severe.

Despite being shot at, bombed, and facing well dug-in Russian defenses in tough terrain, Ukrainian forces are doing a remarkable job with their new equipment and techniques, he said.