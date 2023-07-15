European Parliament Criticism On Manipur Issue: Pot Calling Kettle Black – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

It is reported that the European parliament adopted at its plenary session in France’s Strasbourg joint motion by six political groups, seeking decisive steps to end the ethnic and religious violence in the state of Manipur in India. The motion, put to vote after a debate, also urged India to protect all religious minorities including the state’s Christian community and repeal the “unlawful” Armed forces (Special Powers) Act.

Obviously, members of the European Parliament have not cared to study the ground realities in Manipur state with care and understanding and possibly they have not taken a holistic view and they have been carried away by some vague one sided media reports.

As a responsible parliament, the members could have discussed the matter with Government of India and ascertained its stand and explanation, before passing such resolution.

It is true that violent incidents have taken place in Manipur state and a few valuable innocent lives have been lost. The problem is due to some historical issues between two ethnic groups and it has been a potential conflict issue for long time. Such issues happen in all countries at one time or the other and in one way or the other including in European countries.

Recent violence in France when a 17-year-old unarmed French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was fatally shot by police after being stopped for a traffic violation in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris is an indication of the police brutality and conflict due to migrant issues. As a result, several places were burnt by the protesting violent mob This is an indication of state of affairs in Europe. There have been lot of conflicts in European countries these days due to entry of migrants and consequent hate politics and frequent violent incidents. Indian parliament has not passed any resolution criticizing such violent and unsavoury incidents in Europe. Obviously, Indian parliament has a wider world view than the European parliament.

It is known that several insurgent and separatist groups operating against the governments in different countries are accommodated by European countries in the name of freedom of speech and action. The negative activities of these groups are ignored by the European governments for whatever reason. It is widely known that LTTE, a separatist group seeking secession in Sri Lanka which carried out violent war for a long time against Sri Lankan government, enjoyed unhindered stay and facilities in Europe. Khalistan group , another separatist group acting against India, is also accommodated in some European countries and causing huge problem for India. It is known that European countries act in one way with regard to violence and terrorist activities if they are against them and keeps its eyes closed, if it involves some other country.

In recent times, news about happenings in Europe are getting wide publicity for reasons that cannot enhance the reputation of Europe in anyway.

It is high time that the members of European parliament should search their conscience to introspect as to whether they have been fair in passing such resolution about Manipur state in India.

India has a population of over 1420 million people and is a densely populated country. India is a vibrant democracy with around 2500 political parties, big and small and with the people speaking more than twenty languages and with considerable section of tribal people living in remote areas with traditional value system. There are people belonging to different religions living in India and by and large, there is peace and harmony between them.

In a vast country like India , any violent incident in isolated places occasionally should not be blown out of proportion. For several decades in India, residents in Manipur have been living peacefully together. The present violence is one off incident and there is no doubt that peace would be restored sooner or later, perhaps, sooner than later.

India’s economic progress in recent years have been very impressive and it has been widely applauded by World Bank, IMF and other global institutions. Such growth have been possible ,as people coexist with cordial and healthy relationship . Overall, people in India live peacefully and such violence that happened in Manipur is an exception and not a rule.

Finally, only two statements can be made about the resolution passed by European Parliament.

One is that the people living in glass house should not throw stones at others. The act of European parliament is like the pot calling the kettle black.