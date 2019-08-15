Israel’s Presence In US Coalition In Persian Gulf Could Further Escalate Tensions In Region – OpEd

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

Israel’s recent interest in joining the United States self-proclaimed maritime coalition is expected to further escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf region. To read details please click

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the Islamic Republic considers possible Israeli presence in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security and reserves the right to counter it within the framework of the country’s deterrence and defensive policy.

Earlier, Israeli foreign minister had said that the regime would be part of the US-led coalition to “protect the security of the Persian Gulf”. The minister claimed that Israel was determined to stop “Iranian entrenchment” in the Middle East region and strengthen Tel Aviv’s relationship with Persian Gulf countries.

Israel’s wish to join the coalition has multiple objectives which include:

1. Containing Iran; one of the main reasons behind the Israelis’ interest in joining the coalition is to seize the opportunity to make their wish come true to contain Iran in the Persian Gulf.

2. Accompanying the US in its anti-Iran policies to boost such hostilities.

3. Ensuring the Arab countries’ security under the US protective umbrella could have other objectives.

4. The Minister has expressed hope that his country may manage to sign agreements on complete normalization of ties with the Persian Gulf Arab states as the regime’s first step.

5. The possible presence of Europeans, including France and Germany in the coalition will be equal to the violation and complete death of the Iran nuclear deal.

6. The Israelis’ presence in the Persian Gulf will foment the tensions and add to the volatility of the region, and will be considered as an element threatening Iran’s security.

7. The presence of the mentioned coalition, just like any other trans-regional coalition, is basically against the United Nations Charter.

8. By joining the collation, the Israelis seek to divert the attention from its occupation, which is in fact the main reason behind the region’s conflicts.

9. Linking the Persian Gulf security to that of the Bab-el-Mandeb in line with the Saudis’ plans is aimed at curbing Iran’s regional policies and engaging other international players in the regional developments.

10. Establishing a coalition with the leadership of the United States basically means the provision of the grounds for triggering a war in the region.

11. Although the Arab front that had worried Ben-Gurion has been eliminated due to some Arab ruler’s parallel policies with the Israelis, the Resistance Front is still making the regime lose sleep.

12. Israelis presence in this coalition will be a clear declaration of war against the Islamic Republic.