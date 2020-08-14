Iran’s Zarif Says UAE-Israel Deal A Stab In Lebanon’s Back

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the deal between the United Arab Emirates and the Israeli regime on the normalization of ties as a stab in the back of Lebanon and other regional nations.

Zarif, who has travelled to Lebanon to express solidarity and sympathy with its people and government over a recent tragic blast in Beirut, on Friday held a meeting with Charbel Wehbe, minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lebanese government with a caretaker capacity.

In the gathering, the top Iranian diplomat denounced Thursday’s agreement between Abu Dhabi and the Zionist regime as painful and a stab in the back of Lebanon and other regional countries.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations.

In the meeting in Beirut, Zarif also offered condolences to the families of victims of the blast in Beirut’s port, wished recovery for the injured, and expressed Iran’s readiness to help Lebanon fix the damages caused by the explosion in various fields, particularly in the sphere of supplying power, construction, and providing medicine and treatment considering the capabilities of Iran.

Highlighting Lebanon’s political position, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the necessity of helping in the reconstruction of Lebanon without preconditions.

For his part, Charbel Wehbe praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for expressing solidarity and sympathy with the Lebanese people and government immediately after the blast in Beirut, and talked about Lebanon’s urgent needs in the current circumstances.