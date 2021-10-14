ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 15, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri with Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri with Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East South and Central Asia World News 

Iran, Pakistan Discuss Increased Naval Cooperation

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Ranking commanders from Iran and Pakistan weighed plans for the enhancement of naval cooperation between the two neighbors.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, who is heading a military delegation in an official visit to Pakistan, held a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two commanders talked about issues of mutual interest and the latest status of relations between Iran and Pakistan, including their naval cooperation.

They also discussed maritime security in the region and a wide range of other security developments, IRNA reported.

The Pakistani Navy’s public relations office in a statement described Major General Baqeri’s visit to Pakistan as a step forward to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the two neighbors.

Over the past two days, the top Iranian general has held meetings with senior Pakistani political and military officials, including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Reza, and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.