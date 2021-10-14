Iran, Pakistan Discuss Increased Naval Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

Ranking commanders from Iran and Pakistan weighed plans for the enhancement of naval cooperation between the two neighbors.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, who is heading a military delegation in an official visit to Pakistan, held a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two commanders talked about issues of mutual interest and the latest status of relations between Iran and Pakistan, including their naval cooperation.

They also discussed maritime security in the region and a wide range of other security developments, IRNA reported.

The Pakistani Navy’s public relations office in a statement described Major General Baqeri’s visit to Pakistan as a step forward to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the two neighbors.

Over the past two days, the top Iranian general has held meetings with senior Pakistani political and military officials, including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Reza, and Prime Minister Imran Khan.