Iran Says It Will Attend Vienna Talks With Good Will

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign minister of Iran expressed Tehran’s intention to enter the upcoming round of the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with good will, although the US has pulled out of the agreement and the EU parties have failed to honor their commitments.

Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday received members of the Advisory Commission of the Public Diplomacy Center as well as a number of Iranian analysts, university professors, journalists and ambassadors.

In the meeting, the foreign minister expounded on the foreign policy of the Iranian administration.

He said Tehran is entering into talks in Vienna in good faith despite the US’ breach of its commitments under the JCPOA and withdrawal from the deal as well as Washington’s violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, not to mention the European parties’ failure to make good on their JCPOA obligations, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He also elaborated on Iran’s policy on the resumption of negotiations aimed at lifting the United States’ cruel, illegal and unilateral sanctions.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri was also present in the meeting, and elaborated on Iran’s position as well as the measures adopted so far.

He clarified the different dimensions of Iran’s policies on the nuclear talks.

The other participants in the meeting also expressed their views and offered proposals to hold more such meetings in the future.

A new round of talks to revive the JCPOA began in Vienna in April between Iran and the remaining members of the nuclear deal, namely the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany.

There was a hiatus in the nuclear talks after the new Iranian administration took office in August.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted. Tehran retaliated with remedial nuclear measures that it is entitled to take under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.

The current negotiations examine the potential of revitalization of the nuclear deal and the US’ likely return to it.