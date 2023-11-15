Nuclear Fuel For The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant In Bangladesh: A Step Forward – OpEd

By Syed Raiyan Amir

By 2026, Bangladesh is set to exit the category of Least Developed Countries (LDCs). With the country actively participating in various industrialization efforts, rapid industrial growth is anticipated. Consequently, the demand for energy will reach unprecedented levels.

Given the challenges faced by the gas and coal sectors, the timing for a greater emphasis on nuclear energy is opportune. The recent fuel supply received by Bangladesh underlines its significance, as it represents a crucial step in the country’s nuclear energy journey, which is a major milestone considering the evolving energy landscape.

On October 5, 2023, Bangladesh made a significant entry into the league of nuclear energy-producing nations, marking a substantial advancement in its energy sector. This momentous occasion was characterized by the official reception of the initial shipment of uranium destined for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. The event was attended virtually by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, located at Ganabhaban, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who participated from the Kremlin. The formal handover of the nuclear fuel took place at the project site in Ishwardi, situated in Pabna. With the successful establishment of the Rooppur plant, Bangladesh has attained the distinction of becoming the 33rd country globally to engage in nuclear energy generation.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is designed to produce 2,400 megawatts of electricity daily. As of now, approximately 90% of the first unit and 70% of the second unit’s construction is finished. The initial uranium fuel shipment for the first unit arrived from Russia in September, produced at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant. The first unit’s reactor was loaded in October 2021, and the second unit’s reactor was installed in October 2022. Each reactor operates for a year before needing refueling with the loaded fuel.

Russia has primarily worked with Bangladesh to explore and drill for natural gas. According to a series of agreements signed between 2012 and 2015 by the Russian firm “Gazprom EP International” and the Bangladesh Oil and Gas Corporation “Petrobangla,” multiple wells in Bangladesh’s gas reserves have been designed and built. Another deal was made in 2017 to build two prospecting and exploration wells on the Bhola Island in the southern part of Bangladesh between Gazprom EP International and BAPEX, a Petrobangla affiliate.

The company has so far explored and built wells in eight gas fields, as well as developed and built 17 appraisals. Besides a two-unit nuclear energy plant is also being built by Russia at Rooppur in Bangladesh’s Pabna district. The People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Russian Federation first signed an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) on cooperation for the construction of a nuclear energy plant in Bangladesh on November 2, 2011.

Bangladesh’s Strategic Energy Transition: Leveraging Nuclear Energy for Diversification, Energy Security, and Environmental Sustainability

Bangladesh’s quest for a nuclear energy facility is motivated by its aim to diversify its energy sources and lessen reliance on fossil fuels. Amidst the ongoing global challenges within the fossil fuel supply chain, nuclear energy emerges as a steadfast, eco-friendly energy solution. It bolsters energy security by reducing susceptibility to price fluctuations and disruptions in fossil fuel supply.

Furthermore, nuclear energy aligns harmoniously with Bangladesh’s commitment to combat climate change and satisfy its mounting energy requirements in an environmentally sustainable manner. While diversifying energy resources is imperative, the inclusion of nuclear Energy in the energy portfolio presents a dependable and clean energy alternative, complementing endeavors to address the prevailing fossil fuel dilemmas on a global scale.

Prime Minister Hasina’s Vision for Bangladesh’s Technological Advancement Through Nuclear Energy

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Hasina articulated that Bangladesh envisions a future marked by its transformation into a technologically advanced nation, and the nuclear energy plant represents another stride in the journey towards establishing such a forward-looking Bangladesh. She underscored that the design and construction of the plant are meticulously executed with a paramount focus on ensuring its resilience to all forms of potential challenges. Her statement further underscored the nation’s intent to harness nuclear energy as a safeguard for global peace, reiterating her unwavering dedication to the total eradication of nuclear weapons on a global scale and the implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

During the event, Bangladesh’s Minister, Mr. Yeafesh Osman, made a significant announcement, stating that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has garnered global recognition. He expressed optimism that this project would expedite the process of industrialization in the less-developed northern region of the country. Mr. Osman also highlighted a crucial economic aspect, emphasizing that the levelized cost of nuclear-generated electricity would be more cost-effective than the prevailing electricity generated from fossil fuels.

A Pioneering Milestone: Bangladesh’s Nuclear Energy Leap

In Bangladesh’s energy sector, a pivotal development is underway. Key personnel involved in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction have highlighted substantial progress. The initial unit is nearing completion, emphasizing security measures and local personnel training. Most of the workforce is comprised of Bangladeshi nationals, facilitating knowledge transfer. The plant, with 1,200 MW capacity per unit, is set to create jobs and maintain operations for over a century, demonstrating a long-term commitment to its success. Furthermore, adherence to international safety and security standards, confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Association, positions the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to benefit Bangladesh’s energy landscape by reducing carbon emissions and lowering energy costs.

The arrival of the first batch of uranium for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh marks a significant step forward for the nation’s energy landscape. There are several reasons why this development is considered a notable stride in Bangladesh’s journey towards a more sustainable and secure energy future.

Firstly, Bangladesh’s decision to invest in nuclear energy represents a deliberate move to diversify its energy sources. Historically reliant on fossil fuels, the country is now taking a substantial step towards a more balanced and sustainable energy portfolio. By incorporating nuclear energy, Bangladesh can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, which are subject to price fluctuations and supply chain challenges.

Secondly, nuclear energy offers a stable and consistent source of energy. Unlike fossil fuels, which can be affected by supply disruptions and volatile prices, nuclear Energy generation provides a reliable and continuous stream of electricity. This enhances Bangladesh’s energy security, ensuring that it can meet the demands of its growing economy and population.

Thirdly, nuclear energy is a low-carbon energy source. In an era where climate change mitigation is a global imperative, transitioning to cleaner energy options is crucial. Bangladesh’s embrace of nuclear Energy aligns with its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change.

Fourthly, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant represents a significant investment in Bangladesh’s infrastructure. The construction and operation of the plant create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to the nation’s economic stability. It also attracts foreign investment and strengthens international partnerships, as evident in Russia’s involvement in the project.

Fifthly, the development of a nuclear energy plant is a testament to Bangladesh’s technological advancement. It showcases the nation’s ability to undertake complex and sophisticated engineering projects, which can lead to further advancements in science and technology.

Finally, joining the ranks of nuclear energy-producing nations places Bangladesh on the global stage as a country capable of harnessing advanced technologies and managing complex energy infrastructure. This international recognition can open doors to collaboration and cooperation in various fields.

The receipt of uranium for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant represents a significant step forward for Bangladesh. It diversifies the nation’s energy mix, enhances energy security, contributes to environmental sustainability, stimulates economic growth, showcases technological prowess, and elevates Bangladesh’s standing on the global stage. This move aligns with the nation’s long-term vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future, making it undeniably a step in the right direction.