Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan In Saudi Arabia, Meets Crown Prince

By Arab News

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Khan was received at King Khalid International Airport by the governor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Raja Ali Ejaz.

On Saturday, Khan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh at a meeting attended by Saudi and Pakistani officials.

On his last trip to the Kingdom in October this year, Khan also met with King Salman and the crown prince.

