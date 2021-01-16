Drawing Lots With Coronavirus Vaccination – OpEd

By Adam Dick

There were delays and some people were turned away at San Diego’s new “Vaccination Super Station” near PetCo Park on Wednesday after, in a short time period, six people had allergic reactions after receiving their experimental coronavirus vaccine shots.

In addition, the unused portion of the lot of the vaccine from which the shots came was pulled from distribution. That suggests thinking that there may be something particularly dangerous about that lot.

This gives a whole new meaning to “drawing lots.”

Watch and read here an NBC 7 report on the vaccination trouble.

In the video report from NBC 7, a woman who had an allergic reaction and a four-hour hospital stay after receiving the first shot of the two-shot vaccination regimen on Wednesday at the Vaccination Super Station is interviewed. She says she feels fatigued and sore. She also says she does not want to have a second shot even though she has taken other vaccines throughout her life, including a flu vaccine recently. “I can’t go through that again,” she states.

Who could blame her? Initial studies from drug companies that created the experimental coronavirus vaccines indicate side effects tend to be worse after the second shot.

Information from the vaccine injury reporting system of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates the first dose alone of the experimental coronavirus vaccines is causing many times more adverse events than flu shots cause.

Interestingly, there seemed to have been some evasion when NBC 7 sought information about the delay at the Vaccination Super Station. Here is how that is described in the TV station’s written report:

Just after 11 a.m., NBC 7 confirmed that some people waiting for their vaccines at the site at Tailgate Park were experiencing delays. Others said they had been turned away. NBC 7 reached out to those running the station; a representative said the delay was about an hour long due to logistical issues having to do with more doses of the vaccine arriving at the location. During the county’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Eric McDonald, Director of Epidemiology for the county, said vaccinations were slowed down after allergic reactions were detected in six vaccine recipients.

Fortunately, more of the story of the vaccination problem did come out. It makes one wonder how often similar problems are successfully hidden from media and the public.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.