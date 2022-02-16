NATO Chief Stoltenberg Says Russia’s Build-Up Most Serious Crisis In Decades

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday (15 February 2022) stated there are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, saying that this “gives grounds for cautious optimism”.

At the same time, the Secretary General stressed that there is no indication of any de-escalation on the ground. “Russia has amassed a fighting force in and around Ukraine, unprecedented since the Cold War”, Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers on Wednesday.

“Everything is now in place for a new attack, but Russia still has time to step back from the brink”, Stoltenberg said, urging Russia “to stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution to the crisis.”