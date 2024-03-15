NATO Encourages Yerevan, Baku To Address Humanitarian Issues

By PanARMENIAN

The evolving security environment has had a significant impact on NATO’s partners in the South Caucasus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his annual report for 2023.

“Through the Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, NATO continued active engagement with Heads of State and Ministers, diplomats and civil society from across Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. NATO expressed support for the territorial integrity, political independence and sovereignty of each of these three partners,” Stoltenberg said.

“NATO has encouraged both Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage constructively through the various formats in place and stressed the importance of addressing humanitarian issues. NATO has also sought to support stronger partnership relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan through the development of Individually Tailored Partnership Programmes.”

NATO’s engagement with the three countries of the South Caucasus is supported by the NATO Liaison Office in Tbilisi, Georgia.