Biden’s Ministry Of Truth Paints America’s New Face – OpEd

By Arab News

By Dalia Al-Aqidi *

Day by day, the American left and right disparity is widening. The division between the American people, politicians and voters alike has increased as US President Joe Biden’s electoral promise to unify his country evaporates.

For the past few years, Democrats have continued to accuse Republican politicians, including former President Donald Trump, and their supporters of spreading lies and misinformation.

Americans remember the story of Hunter Biden’s discovered laptop and how the US mainstream media accused Russia of conspiring against then presidential candidate Joe Biden. Prior to the 2020 presidential elections, the New York Post uncovered the smoking gun emails from Hunter’s laptop that showed business communications with Ukrainian executives. Twitter blocked the report and disabled users from posting the link to the article, considering it a violation of its policy. In 2022, the emails turned out to be authentic, and an official investigation was launched. In its effort to block any adverse reports that point the finger at the Democratic Party, the Biden administration decided to control the narrative by determining what, in its opinion, is reliable.

Last month, the US Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of a new department with the name “The Disinformation Governance Board.” The department’s job is to control what Americans should and should not be told based on its own judgment.

According to a statement published on the department’s website, the Department of Homeland Security defined disinformation as false information deliberately spread to deceive or mislead the public. “When it comes to DHS’s work, the department is focused on disinformation that threatens the security of the American people, including disinformation spread by foreign states such as Russia, China, and Iran, or other adversaries such as transnational criminal organizations and human smuggling organizations. Such malicious actors often spread disinformation to exploit vulnerable individuals and the American public, including during national emergencies,” the statement read. Last week, Republican members of Congress criticized US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his decision, calling for the board to be disbanded.

Conservatives have the right to stand against creating this board for several reasons. Biden disinformation czar, Nina Jankowicz, is well known for her strong opinions against conservatism and the Republican Party. Former deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, questioned the motives behind appointing Jankowicz to lead a vital committee that ought to be substantive, thoughtful and above reproach.

“What the heck were they thinking? This is a woman who attacked the Hunter Biden laptop story by saying it was a Trump campaign diversion and promoted those kinds of attacks on the Hunter Biden laptop for months and months and months,” Rove told Fox News. He added that the new appointee believes that the First Amendment to the US Constitution marginalizes communities of color. In a tweet, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, pointed out that the Department of Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority, over policing the border, describing Jankowicz as a leftist radical.

Throughout history, the only global leaders who felt the need to control the way people thought by choosing what information they were allowed to receive were tyrants and dictators such as Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin and Saddam Hussein. How could anyone blame the Republicans for opposing such an entity? Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida called it alarming that Joe Biden wants to lead America down the same path as dictatorships such as China, Cuba and Nicaragua.

A government department created to identify “disinformation” regarding vital issues — including elections, foreign policies and illegal migration — to serve the progressives’ agenda, sounds like Adolf Hitler’s Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda. Its main job will be censoring and blocking any information that reveals the true colors of the ruling party.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion column, with the headline “Biden Establishes a Ministry of Truth,” Roger Koppl and Abigail Devereaux compared the board to the KGB. “We must all fall in line because of the many grave threats — domestic as well as foreign — out there. Incorrect political opinions become a national security threat,” the article read.

While oppressed nations are fighting to be liberated from autocracy, the far-left has managed to take a significant step toward the downfall of the leader of the free world.

Apparently, Biden’s White House idea was inspired by George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel, “1984,” in which a Ministry of Truth decides what is true or false, doctoring the news to suit the ruling political party’s ideology. Like in a Hollywood horror film, Biden ends the plot by turning into the big brother who will be watching over every single American.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified; every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” — From George Orwell’s “1984,” published on June 8, 1949.