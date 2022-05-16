Iran’s FM Amirabdollahian Says Cuba Is A Strategic Partner

By Tasnim News Agency

Describing Cuba as a strategic partner of Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for the expansion of political, economic and trade relations between Tehran and Havana.

Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba’s deputy prime minister and the Cuban president’s special envoy, who has traveled to Tehran to take part in the 18th meeting of the Iran-Cuba Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, met with Amirabdollahian on Saturday and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

Amirabdollahian described Cuba as a strategic partner and called for the enhancement of cooperation in various fields. He said the holding of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation is a good opportunity for the two sides to explore avenues to enhance relations in the fields of economy and commerce and to deepen political collaborations.

The Iranian foreign minister described as reliable the level of the two countries’ bilateral political ties and the considerable cooperation in the medical field, especially in the joint production of vaccines, and highlighted the Iranian administration’s will to implement past cooperation documents and agreements and new deals.

He said the enhancement of collaborations in the economic and commercial fields is important given the available potentials of the two sides, and urged further efforts by the two countries to realize the potential for economic cooperation.

Amirabdollahian also condemned the United States’ sanctions against the Republic of Cuba. He pointed to the extensive range of unilateral sanctions imposed by the US against Iran and Cuba and stressed the importance of using one another’s experiences in neutralizing the bans.

For his part, Cabrisas thanked Iran for its steadfast position in supporting bilateral ties and opposing the US’ unilateral sanctions against Cuba.

He described his visit and the holding of the 18th meeting of the Iran-Cuba Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation as being in line with the strategic relations of the two countries and stressed the necessity of drawing on the two countries’ economic potentials to advance the interests of the two sides.