India’s Modi In Abu Dhabi As Official Visit To UAE Starts

By Arab News

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to mark the start of his official visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, welcomed Modi and his accompanying delegation.

The two “engaged in warm conversation about the historical ties between the two countries and their people, and praised the level of joint strategic cooperation between the two nations across multiple vital sectors,” according to state news agency WAM.

“I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation,” Modi said in his Twitter after landing in Abu Dhabi.