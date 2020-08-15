ISSN 2330-717X
The Pentagon, US Department of Defense building. DoD photo by Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force.

Pentagon Establishes Task Force To Investigate UFO Sightings

On Aug. 4, 2020, Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF), the Pentagon said Friday, adding that the Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will lead the UAPTF.  

The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs.  The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.

“As DOD has stated previously, the safety of our personnel and the security of our operations are of paramount concern. The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report,” the Pentagon said in a statement, adding this includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing. 

