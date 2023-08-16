Kalat’s Accession To Pakistan: Countering Indian Media’s Distortions – OpEd

By Asma Khan Durrani

Balochistan’s Kalat region, is a significant and historical part of Pakistan, it holds a special place in the nation’s journey towards independence and unity. On 27th March 1948, Kalat willingly acceded to Pakistan, joining hands with Lasbela, Kharan, and Makran in a momentous step towards forming a strong and united Pakistan.

The accession of Kalat was not merely a legal formality; it was the expression of the region’s desire to be part of the newly born nation of Pakistan. This historic decision marked a turning point in Balochistan’s journey towards a shared destiny with Pakistan. The willingness of Kalat to become an integral part of the nation symbolized the spirit of unity and cooperation that has been the cornerstone of Pakistan’s identity since its inception.

The accession of Kalat with Pakistan stands as a testament to the bilateral understanding and mutual respect between the Khan of Kalat and the state of Pakistan. It was not a decision imposed upon the region but a result of genuine dialogue and consensus between the two parties. In the historical context of 1948, as Pakistan emerged as a newly independent nation, the Khan of Kalat and his government engaged in sincere negotiations with the and Governor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The talks were characterized by an atmosphere of trust and goodwill, fostering an environment conducive to reaching a mutual understanding.

The Khan of Kalat, with a sense of responsibility towards his people and a vision for a prosperous future, willingly expressed his desire for Kalat to become a part of Pakistan hence, its ruler Ahmad Yar Khan acceded to Pakistan. His decision was grounded in the belief that joining Pakistan would pave the way for regional development, stability, and progress. The Governor General of Pakistan M. A Jinnah demonstrated utmost respect for the sovereignty and aspirations of the Kalat region recognized the significance of the region’s historical and cultural heritage and the importance of preserving its distinct identity within the larger framework of a united Pakistan. The accession of Kalat was thus not a unilateral imposition, but rather a harmonious convergence of shared interests and visions. Both parties recognized the benefits of working together for the greater good of the people of Kalat and Pakistan as a whole. This bilateral affair reflected the essence of democracy and the principles of self-determination, where the people of Kalat were given the opportunity to participate in shaping their own intentions and forging a meaningful relationship with Pakistan.

The accession of Kalat with Pakistan was a decision made with the utmost consideration to safeguard and protect the Baloch identity and preserve the rich heritage of the Brahui language. The leaders of Kalat recognized that joining Pakistan would provide an opportunity to nurture and promote their unique cultural heritage within the framework of a diverse and inclusive nation. By becoming an integral part of Pakistan, Kalat found a platform to not only celebrate its traditions but also to amplify its voice on the national stage. The protection of the Baloch identity and the promotion of its languages became an essential aspect of the country’s commitment to cultural diversity and pluralism. Pakistan, in a true spirit of federalism, embraces the Baloch identity as an essential part of the nation’s cultural identity. Recognizing the richness of these distinct cultural elements, Pakistan supports their preservation, promotion, and flourishing.

India’s longstanding agenda against Pakistan and its integral regions was exposed early on, as far back as 1948, when they resorted to malicious tactics to spread misinformation and create discord. The announcement made by All India Radio, Delhi, claiming that Kalat State had approached India for accession, was a glaring example of their deceitful intentions. India’s vile intentions were further laid bare when they falsely proclaimed Kalat’s accession with Pakistan as a “forceful merger.” The Khan of Kalat, in response to this treacherous propaganda, Khan of Kalat acted swiftly to denounce the falsehoods and preserve the truth. He immediately signed the deed of accession with Pakistan to reaffirm the region’s unwavering commitment to its rightful place within Pakistan.

In the face of India’s malicious designs, the Khan of Kalat displayed courage and determination to uphold the truth and defend the unity of the nation. India’s attempts to sow discord and undermine the unity of Pakistan were thwarted by the swift and decisive response of the Khan of Kalat. Kalat’s resolute stand against India’s propaganda remains an inspiring chapter in Pakistan’s history, exemplifying the strength of the nation’s resolve and determination to protect its integral parts.

The Indian media’s attempt to equate the situations in Kashmir and Kalat is not only wishful thinking but also a toxic narrative aimed at stirring unrest and confusion. It’s crucial to understand that the two scenarios are fundamentally distinct, and drawing parallels between them is misleading and inaccurate.

The accession of Kalat/Balochistan with Pakistan is a settled matter, firmly established through the willful agreement of the parties involved. On the other hand, the Kashmir issue is internationally recognized as a dispute due to the contested nature of its accession. India’s malicious intention to propagate the idea that Kalat’s accession with Pakistan was a “forceful merger” reveals their desperation to create a perceived equivalence between Kalat and Kashmir. This approach serves India’s ulterior motives to find another contentious point within Pakistan, mirroring the complex issue of Kashmir.

By attempting to portray Kalat’s accession as a controversial event, India aims to plant seeds of doubt within Pakistan. This strategy is a clear manifestation of their efforts to undermine Pakistan’s unity by exploiting historical nuances for their own advantage.

To thwart these disingenuous efforts by the Indian media, Pakistan considers measures to swiftly counter disinformation spread by Indian media. With judicious rebuttals and accurate information to neutralize false narratives. Pakistan has published official historical documents and agreements related to Kalat’s accession which provide irrefutable evidence of the voluntary nature of the decision. Pakistan’s diplomatic corps consistently addresses and challenges the misrepresentation of facts by India in the international arena, underlining the stark differences between Kalat and Kashmir.