Eni’s Enjoy Fleet Goes Electric In Bologna With Arrival Of New City Cars

By Eurasia Review

Enjoy, Eni’s car sharing service, is going electric in Bologna, with the introduction of the battery swapping equipped city cars XEV YOYO to its fleet. The news was announced Friday at Palazzo Gnudi in the presence of Valentina Orioli, Councillor for New Mobility of the Municipality of Bologna, who spoke together with Giuseppe Ricci, Eni Energy Evolution Chief Operating Officer. The meeting was held during the Bologna edition of European Mobility Week, taking place from 16 to 22 September.

Advertisement

As of Friday, Enjoy customers in Bologna can rent one of 50 brand new XEV YOYOs via the app. The cars are immediately recognisable thanks to the unmistakable lime green colour. The new cars add to the existing fleet of 155 cars and cargo vehicles already available in the city. Thanks to the agreement between Eni and XEV, a car company founded in Turin in 2018, the advantages of urban electric mobility are combined with the convenience of ‘free floating’ car sharing, which allows rentals to begin and end anywhere within Enjoy’s coverage area, without a predefined pick-up or drop-off point. Morover, Enjoy takes care of recharging: in this way, XEV YOYO city cars allow customers to move around freely as they always come with a battery charge of more than 30%.

“Eni is pleased the Municipality of Bologna has welcomed the new Enjoy electric car sharing service enthusiastically, after it launched in Turin in recent months. It will soon be extended to the other cities where the service is present: Florence, Milan and Rome,” said Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer for Energy Evolution at Eni. “We are also glad that the presentation took place during the European Mobility Week, whose theme for this year is Better Connections. Creating better connections between citizens and the different players in urban mobility is also one of the objectives of car sharing. As of today, Enjoy contributes to the evolution of city travel providing the people in Bologna with cars that can be used only for the time and along the route they require, with zero CO 2 on-the-go emissions, and very easy to drive. The new electric car sharing service enriches Eni’s offering of sustainable products as well as its service stations, where the batteries of the new Enjoy cars are changed. It is a further step on our path towards the goal, by 2050, of the full decarbonization not only of our operations but also of the products for our customers.”

Since it began operations in Bologna in 2018, Enjoy has rented out cars more than 340,000 times in the city, making car sharing a popular alternative to private vehicles, with benefits in terms of traffic decongestion and quality of life for those who live and work in the city. Renting Enjoy vehicles in Bologna provides advantages such as free parking on blue lines and in residents-only parking lots, as well as free access to some of the city’s restricted traffic areas.

Enjoy has over 1 million customers in Italy who have completed about 29 million rentals since 2013. With a fleet of 2,500 vehicles, Enjoy is also present in Turin, Florence, Milan and Rome. In Florence, Milan and Rome, the XEV YOYO city cars will be introduced in the coming months.

To rent Enjoy vehicles, users need to download the app, which is available on the Android, iOS and Huawei stores. After registering they can search for, view and book vehicles available nearby or in their area of interest, or rent an Enjoy vehicle along their route by entering the licence plate number and the code that can be found on the windscreen into the app. Once the vehicle has been accessed and unlocked, the rental is managed through the smartphone until arrival. At the end, users can view a summary of the rental costs incurred.

Advertisement

All Enjoy rental rates are available online. For XEV YOYO city cars, as for the other cars in the fleet, the rate is €0.29/min. Starting on 29 September, a fixed cost of €1.00 will be added for unlocking the vehicle at the beginning of the rental.

XEV YOYO is a fully electric city car with a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of up to 150 km: equipped with a sunroof, small and agile, it is the ideal car for city centres. To recharge, in addition to plug-in columns, XEV YOYO cars are designed for battery swapping, which can be done in just a few minutes. Five Eni service stations are set up in Bologna for this purpose. Enjoy will also take care of the recharging process with battery swapping.

The XEV YOYO cars in the Enjoy fleet are supplied through a long-term rental service by SIFÀ, Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali – BPER Bank Group.