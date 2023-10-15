Saudi Crown Prince Tells Blinken: We Must Work To Stop Military Operations In Gaza

By Arab News

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss the current military escalation in Gaza.

During the meeting, the crown prince stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people.

He affirmed that the Kingdom endeavors to calm tensions, stop the current escalation, respect international humanitarian law, lift the siege on Gaza, and work to create conditions for the return of stability.

The crown prince said that Saudi Arabia is calling for a peaceful resolution to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve a just and lasting peace.

The Kingdom condemns attacks that have targeted civilians or disrupted infrastructure and vital interests, he added.

The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs.

Also present at the meeting were Michael Ratney, US ambassador to the Kingdom; Dirk Schulet, advisor to the US State Department; Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs; and Tom Sullivan, vice president responsible for policy at the State Department.