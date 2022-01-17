Angola: TotalEnergies Sells Its Non-Operated Interest In Block 14

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies said Monday it has signed an agreement to sell, jointly with Inpex, the company Angola Block 14 B.V. to the Angolan Company Somoil. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Angolan authorities.

Angola Block 14 B.V., owned by TotalEnergies Holdings International B.V. (50.01%) and Inpex Angola Block 14 Ltd (49.99%) holds a 20% interest in block 14 in Angola and a 10% interest in block 14K. The offshore blocks have been producing since 1999. Net production from Angola Block 14 B.V. was 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021.

“By divesting this interest in mature fields, TotalEnergies is implementing its strategy to high-grade its oil portfolio, focusing on assets with low costs and low emissions” said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa of TotalEnergies Exploration & Production. “TotalEnergies remains the number one energy player in Angola, through its leading operating position in deep-offshore, its interest in Angola LNG and in a first solar power plant project, Quilemba Solar, located in the southwest of the country.”