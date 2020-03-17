ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The strength of alpha brain waves (left) reveals biased decisions (right). CREDIT Grabot and Kayser, JNeurosci 2020

Scientists Can See The Bias In Your Brain

The strength of alpha brain waves reveals if you are about to make a biased decision, according to research recently published in JNeurosci.

Everyone has bias, and neuroscientists can see what happens inside your brain as you succumb to it. The clue comes from alpha brain waves — a pattern of activity when the neurons in the front of your brain fire in rhythm together. Alpha brain waves pop up when people make decisions, but it remains unclear what their role is.

Grabot and Kayser used electroencephalography to monitor the brain activity of adults while they made a decision. The participants saw a picture and heard a sound milliseconds apart and then decided which one came first.

Prior to the experiment, the researchers determined if the participants possessed a bias for choosing the picture or sound. Before the first stimulus appeared, the strength of the alpha waves revealed how the participants would decide.

Weaker alpha waves meant resisting the bias; stronger alpha waves indicated succumbing to the bias.



