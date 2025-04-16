Iran Says It’s Ready To Address US Concerns But Not Negotiate Nuclear Enrichment

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Tehran is ready to ease US concerns over its nuclear activities but scrapping uranium enrichment is off the table, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said as the two sides prepare for a second round of talks this weekend over Iran’s nuclear program.

Araqchi told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran on April 16 that Iran’s enrichment is a “real, accepted matter.”

“We’re ready to build confidence in response to possible concerns, but the principle of enrichment is nonnegotiable,” he said, days ahead of the second round of talks with the United States on April 19, which Iran’s state broadcaster announced would take place in the Italian capital, Rome, and not in Oman as previously thought.

Araqchi’s comments came in response to a statement by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on April 15 saying Iran “must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program.”

But hours earlier, Witkoff had told Fox News that the Donald Trump administration was seeking to cap Iran’s uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent — the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump abrogated in 2018.

“Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, and it should not enrich uranium beyond 3.67 percent,” Witkoff said.

His apparent reversal came after a conservative backlash on social media, with the administration being accused of repackaging the 2015 deal, which is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We applaud Special Envoy Witkoff’s statement,” wrote Mark Wallace, chief executive of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a US-based nonprofit, after Witkoff changed his tone.

“It is clear under the Trump Doctrine that Iran must verifiably dismantle its nuclear program or the US and Israel will do so,” said Wallace, a former US diplomat.

Araqchi, who will travel to Moscow on April 17, noted Witkoff had made “different comments” since the conclusion of the first round of talks but added Washington’s “true position must be clarified at the negotiating table.”

Trump has made it clear Iran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, but he has not explicitly commented on whether that involves curbing Iran’s nuclear program or fully dismantling it. In the meantime, his administration has been sending out mixed messages.

Quoting an unnamed US official, the Axios news website on April 16 attributed the lack of clarity to ongoing internal discussions.

“The Iran policy is not very clear mainly because it is still being figured out. It is tricky because it’s a highly politically charged issue,” the official said, according to Axios.

Former US diplomat and nonproliferation expert Mark Fitzpatrick said a deal would be unlikely unless the Trump administration relaxed its position.

“Trump would have to change the position of no enrichment to a position of low enrichment,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.

“Iran is not going to go to a ‘no enrichment’ and it’s certainly not going to accept it, but it would be willing to negotiate the levels of enrichment. And yes, this would be like the negotiations under the JCPOA,” he added.