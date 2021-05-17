US Treasury Sanctions Governing Body, Officials And Family Members Connected To Burma’s Military

By Eurasia Review

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday designated 16 individuals and one entity connected to Burma’s military regime.

Thirteen of the individuals sanctioned Monday are key members of Burma’s military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children.

The other three individuals are adult children of previously designated senior Burmese military officials. The entity is the State Administration Council (SAC), the body created by the military to support its unlawful overthrow of the democratically elected civilian government. These designations are made pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14014, “Blocking Property with Respect to the Situation in Burma.”

“These sanctions are not directed at the people of Burma. In concurrent actions, the U.K. and Canada also sanctioned persons and/or entities in relation to the on-going coup in Burma,” the Treasury said in a statement.

“Burma’s military continues to commit human rights abuses and oppress the people of Burma. Today’s action demonstrates the United States’ commitment to work with our international partners to press the Burmese military and promote accountability for those responsible for the coup and ongoing violence,” said Andrea Gacki, Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

As a part of Monday’s action, the State Administrative Council (SAC) is designated for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Burma. The SAC, which is the official name of the military government in Burma, was formed by Burma’s military on February 2, 2021. It is largely made up of military officials and led by Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, whom Treasury designated on February 11, 2021 pursuant to E.O. 14014.

The following four individuals are designated pursuant to E.O. 14014 for being foreign persons who are or were leaders or officials of the Government of Burma on or after February 2, 2021:

Mahn Nyein Maung is a member of the SAC;

is a member of the SAC; Thein Nyunt is a member of the SAC;

is a member of the SAC; Sai Lone Saing is a member of the SAC; and

is a member of the SAC; and Khin Maung Swe is a member of the SAC.

The following nine individuals, who are members of the military regime, are designated pursuant to E.O.14014 for being foreign persons who are or were leaders or officials of the Government of Burma on or after February 2, 2021:

Ko Ko Hlaing is the Minister of International Cooperation;

is the Minister of International Cooperation; Tun Aung Myint is the Minister for Ethnic Affairs;

is the Minister for Ethnic Affairs; Tun Tun Naung is the Minister of Border Affairs;

is the Minister of Border Affairs; Than Nyein is the governor of the Central Bank of Burma;

is the governor of the Central Bank of Burma; Pwint San is the Minister of Commerce;

is the Minister of Commerce; Win Shein is the Minister for Planning, Finance, and Industry;

is the Minister for Planning, Finance, and Industry; Thein Soe is the chairman of the military-appointed Union Election Commission, the regime’s electoral body;

is the chairman of the military-appointed Union Election Commission, the regime’s electoral body; Thet Khaing Win is the Minister of Health and Sports; and

is the Minister of Health and Sports; and Khin Maung Yi is the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation.

In addition to the individuals identified above, the following three individuals are designated pursuant to E.O. 14014 for being a spouse or adult child of a person whose property and interests in property are blocked.

Hein Htet is the adult child of SAC member General Maung Maung Kyaw, whom Treasury designated on February 22, 2021 pursuant to E.O. 14014;

Kaung Htet is also an adult child of General Maung Maung Kyaw; and

is also an adult child of General Maung Maung Kyaw; and Yin Min Thu is the adult child of SAC member Admiral Tin Aung San, whom Treasury designated on February 11, 2021 pursuant to E.O. 14014.

As a result of Monday’s action, all property and interests in property of the persons named above that are in the United States, or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or otherwise exempt, all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.