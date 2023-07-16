PM Kishida Says Saudi Arabia, Japan To Strengthen Bilateral Relations In All Fields

By Arab News

Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan are on track to strengthen, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who started his three-day visit to the Middle East on Sunday.

In a statement to Al-Riyadh newspaper, Kishida stressed the importance of the “strategic” partnership, which has witnessed steady growth over the years to include many sectors besides oil.

The prime minister also noted that the Kingdom supplies Japan with about 40 percent of its crude oil needs, which further highlights the importance of a strategic collaboration between the two countries.

In addition, Kishida spoke about the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the Arab and Islamic world and its continuous attempts to establish peace and security in the region.

He also stressed Japan’s keenness to work closely with the Kingdom in providing expertise and modern technologies within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, which was launched by the two countries back in 2016.

With the participation of more than 60 ministries and government agencies from the two countries, the joint vision is based on developing over 100 projects.

Kishida’s arrival in Saudi Arabia on Sunday is the first by a Japanese leader since the late Shinzo Abe visited in 2020. He will also be visiting the UAE and Qatar as part of his three-day visit.

The trip is intended to help Japan develop its ties with Gulf Cooperation Council countries and build cooperation in various fields, particularly energy.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are responsible for over 80 percent of Japan’s total crude oil imports.

Amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, which has caused energy supply concerns, Kishida is expected to urge the Arab countries to stabilize the oil market by increasing production.

With the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 28, in the UAE later this year, Kishida also plans to discuss cooperation on cutting greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the transition to hydrogen power.

This comes as Japan actively develops greener and renewable energy technologies to be carbon neutral by 2050.