Kim Jong Un’s Visit: Growing Military Cooperation Between Russia And North Korea In East Asia – Analysis

By Aishwarya Sanjukta Roy Proma

The current geopolitical scenario in East Asia is important for international relations because it affects the peace and stability of the region and the world and shapes the global balance of power and order. However, North Korea poses a serious security threat to East Asia and beyond with its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

On September 11, 2023, Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia by armored train and met Putin in Vladivostok, a city close to the border with North Korea, amid the ongoing nuclear tests and rising tensions in the area. This was Kim’s first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic and his second meeting with Putin after their first summit in April 2019.

The main agenda of the visit was to discuss the situation in Ukraine, where Russia has been fighting since 2022. Kim expressed his support for Putin’s actions and condemned the Western sanctions imposed on both countries. During this visit, the two leaders also talked about the possibility of military and technical cooperation between their countries, especially in the field of ballistic missile technology and hypersonic weapons. Kim visited a fighter jet plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he inspected the Su-35S, a state-of-the-art aircraft that can evade radar detection. He also traveled to the port city of Vladivostok, where he viewed the military capabilities of Russia’s Pacific Fleet. The visit has strengthened the economic and cultural ties between Russia and North Korea, which have a history of friendship dating back to the Soviet era. The two countries signed several agreements on trade, energy, transport, education, and tourism.

Currently, Russia is forming a closer alliance with North Korea against the US and its allies, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This could increase the bloc’s confrontation and instability in Northeast Asia. Russia has joined China in opposing new sanctions on North Korea, blocking a US-led push and publicly splitting the UN Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006. This could make it harder for the US to achieve its goals of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

From a geopolitical lens, Russia is seeking a greater role in East Asia. Russia is seeking to purchase additional artillery shells from North Korea to replenish its depleted stocks that have been used in the war against Ukraine. This could help Russia sustain its military campaign and resist Western pressure and sanctions. Russia is also exploring the possibility of cooperating with North Korea on developing advanced weapons technologies, such as ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and military satellites. These could enhance both countries’ nuclear and missile capabilities and pose a greater threat to the US and its allies in the region.

Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to Russia and meeting with Putin have bolstered the military cooperation and growing militarization between Russia and North Korea in East Asia in several ways. Kim Jong Un inspected Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers, and he continued a trip in Russia’s Far East that has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance that could fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. All the Russian warplanes shown to Kim on Saturday were among the types that have seen active use in the war in Ukraine, including the Tu-160, Tu-95, and Tu-22 bombers that have regularly launched cruise missiles.

This visit creates a security dilemma for Japan and South Korea in several ways. Japan and South Korea fear that this would enhance Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile capabilities and pose a greater threat to Seoul and Tokyo. These weapons could potentially evade or overwhelm their missile defense systems and put their security and stability at risk. Seoul and Tokyo have been trying to engage Pyongyang through humanitarian aid, cultural exchanges, and inter-Korean cooperation projects but have faced resistance from both North Korea and the US. The visit could also weaken their coordination with Washington on the North Korean issue.

South Korea is also disappointed that it was not informed or consulted about the visit beforehand, as it reflects the lack of trust and communication between Seoul and Moscow. South Korea has expressed deep concern and regret over the military cooperation talks between Kim and Putin and urged Russia to abide by the UN sanctions on North Korea. With this visit, South Korea fears that North Korea and Russia could cooperate on developing advanced weapons technologies that would enhance Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile capabilities and pose a greater threat to Seoul. South Korea is concerned that the visit could undermine diplomatic efforts to resume dialogue and denuclearization talks with North Korea, which have been stalled since 2019. Seoul has been trying to engage Pyongyang through inter-Korean cooperation projects but has faced resistance from North Korea.

The United States is very concerned about the Russia-North Korea alliance and the growing nuclearization of East Asia. The US fears growing defense cooperation between North Korea and Russia, especially in the field of nuclear missile technology and hypersonic weapons. These could enhance both countries’ nuclear and missile capabilities and pose a greater threat to the US and its allies in the region. The US has warned of more sanctions on Russia and North Korea if they agree to an arms deal, saying there will be a price to pay for violating the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the US sanctions on Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, experts say that sanctions are unlikely to halt the cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, as they have little leverage over them.

Despite several rounds of negotiations and sanctions, North Korea has not given up its nuclear ambitions and has continued to test its weapons and missiles. The US has been leading efforts to denuclearize North Korea through diplomatic pressure and military deterrence, but it has faced challenges from the Sino-Russian alliance’s support for North Korea. However, the potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea could threaten the security and stability of East Asia. However, Putin denied that any such agreement was made and said that Moscow fully complied with the UN sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

In conclusion, as the current geopolitical scenario in East Asia is complex and dynamic, the US and its allies, South Korea and Japan are worried about the growing nuclearization of the region. Russia-North Korea military cooperation poses a great threat to their values of denuclearization in the region. However, this visit has bolstered the existing ties between Russia and North Korea, but the growing rivalry may escalate into a bigger conflict.