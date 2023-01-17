Wednesday, January 18, 2023

File photo of Iran's IRGC Navy. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran: IRGC Navy Holds War Game In Persian Gulf

Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy held a military exercise in the Persian Gulf with the launch of various missiles. 

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said a broad range of weapons and equipment have been employed in the war game, including naval cruise missile systems, drones dropping bombs with pinpoint accuracy, unmanned smart submarine systems, and rockets fired by helicopters.

He noted that IRGC Navy commandoes have carried out heliborne operations in the drill, named after martyred General Nasrollah Shafiee.

The outstanding features of the war game included combat operations by assault vessels and the launch of naval cruise missiles and rockets, naval minelaying in the drill zone, and detonation of a single target by cruise missiles fired from two different locations, the commander added.

The IRGC Navy chief also noted that his forces have set off huge explosions off the coasts of Farsi Island to practice defense and have employed smart submarine weapons to attack and annihilate the hypothetical enemy’s naval and coastal bases in cooperation with the Army Air Defense and Air Force units.

He emphasized that the Iranian naval forces have ensured sustainable security in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, saying the extra-regional forces are well aware of Iran’s preparedness to act decisively against any threat or adventurism.

