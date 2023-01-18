Is Haftar Losing Control Of Libya? – OpEd

By Miral Sabry Al Ashry

The envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and head of its support mission to Libya, Abdullah Batili, attended a meeting with members of the Libyan Joint Military Committee (5 + 5) in the city of Sirte to complete their path of consensus toward a unified military institution within the military track to resolve the Libyan crisis, and they announced in a statement issued by the Director of the Moral Guidance Department of the Libyan Army, Major General Khaled Al-Mahjoub, that the relevant parties support the implementation of the Geneva Convention with all its provisions, as they constitute the demands of the Libyans.

While Aqila Saleh added that “the rapprochement with the State Council is a verbal rapprochement—words without actions—and that the House of Representatives is the only legislative body and the State Council, and it must respect our decisions.”

Previously, Saleh gave the High Council of State 15 days to respond to the House of Representatives regarding the file of the constitutional rule for the elections, which was not implemented. While he affirms that Parliament does not have the right to issue a constitutional document or a constitutional declaration because its role is only advisory and that 13 files related to lists of sovereign positions were sent a year and a half ago to the State Council, Khaliken, and the State Council did not respond to them as it uses its veto against Parliament’s decisions, he also emphasized that my aim was to thwart the apparent conspiracy of foreign intervention and not to slide the country into division.

Accordingly, he called for the formation of three parliamentary committees: a political one, a committee to visualize the development of constitutional rule, and a committee for economic work. It does not give the right to run for office to only two or three people. As for us, we are in a state of dissent, and we must consider the circumstances surrounding us.

As a result, we conclude that Aqila Saleh’s rage inside parliament stems from his fear of the Muslim Brotherhood’s threat to the Libyan solution and the incompleteness of the constitutional track file even after the Cairo meetings and that the dispute between the House of Representatives and the Brotherhood state, which are the conditions for running for the presidency of the country, has already been resolved through a bilateral meeting between Saleh and the Brotherhood state. The United Nations recently formed a joint committee consisting of the House of Representatives and the state to negotiate the constitutionality of the elections in Geneva, Turkey, and Cairo.

On the other hand, Egyptian pressure has forced rogue military commander Khalifa Haftar to “make concessions,” and the Libyan issue has returned to the center of the international agenda due to the recent meeting between CIA Director William Burns and Libya. In addition, the US priority is to uproot Wagner’s mercenaries from eastern Libya and stop the expansion of the Kremlin’s warriors in Africa.

The political game has been changing for decades. The CIA has generously hosted Haftar in the US as an alternative to replace Muammar Gaddafi if they need him. Also, Egypt is no longer an enemy of Qatar after Sisi eased tensions with Erdogan, on the other hand, the UAE reconciled with Turkey, which gives power a favorable environment to push Tripoli and Tobruk to sit down and negotiate.

Last week, the same three players, the Head of the Presidential Council Mohammed Menfi, Khalifa Haftar, and Aqila Saleh, met in Cairo to find a solution, but Haftar has no place in Libya, while the meeting discussed the mechanism for holding elections with a roadmap that would satisfy all political parties.We hope that the year 2023 will witness a turning point in the Libyan scene, the building of a roadmap, the functioning of elections, and the stability of the state after the country witnessed a major division in the east and west between two competing political and military alliances last year.