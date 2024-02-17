Saudi FM Says Palestinian State Only Pathway To Middle East Security, Stability

By Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday said the formation of a Palestinian state was “the only pathway” toward security and stability in the Middle East.

Prince Faisal was speaking at the Munich Security Conference and added that Israel’s security and stability was also dependent on the establishment of a state of Palestine.

He said the Kingdom’s focus was fully on securing a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“We are focused on a ceasefire and on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and we are focused on humanitarian access for the people of Gaza,” Prince Faisal said.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated it would not open diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized.

Prince Faisal also said that provocative actions carried out by Israeli forces would inflame feelings in Arab and Islamic nations, especially with the death toll in Gaza approaching 30,000. He added that their actions could serve the ideologies of terrorism and extremism around the world.