By Patial RC

China has been stepping up efforts to bring Ukraine and Russia closer to negotiating a peace deal after Beijing published a 12-point plan to end the conflict. US-NATO have rejected Beijing’s proposal.

However, there are high expectations from China’s Xi Jinping state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 — but will these expectations result in a peace deal?

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing is concerned about the year-old conflict and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow.

Both discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity in line with Beijing’s 12-point proposal:

China has “always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks.”

China has said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, while condemning Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the United States of provoking Russia into military action.

“I underscored the importance of Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Peace Formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine.” Kuleba later spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has expressed a desire to meet Xi Jinping to discuss the Beijing’s 12-point peace proposal. President Xi, is likely to call Ukrainian president Zelensky after the trip, to maintain his role as a neutral peace broker.

Zelensky’s 10-Point Peace Plan

Most important point of Zelensky’s 10-Point Peace Plan is “Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity”. Establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes and confirmation of the war’s end to include a document signed by the involved parties.

Russia has rejected Zelensky’s peace proposal and Moscow has reiterated that it would not give up any territory it has taken by force, around a fifth of Ukraine, which it says it has annexed. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a statement last month: “At the moment, we do not see the premises for this matter to take a peaceful path.”

Highlights of China’s 12-Point Peace Proposal

The negotiations must take place on a foundation of respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries. Universally recognize international law and principles of the UN Charter.

Conflict and war benefit no one. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.

All parties should support Russia and Ukraine resuming direct dialogue so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

Should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and do their share in deescalating the Ukraine crisis.

Nuclear power plants should be kept safe and the threat or use of nuclear weapons should be opposed.

West and NATO Reject China’s 12 Point Proposal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacting to the proposal said China is “trying to have it both ways” …. “Publicly, they present themselves as a country striving for peace in Ukraine, but privately, as I said, we’ve seen already over these past months the provision of non-lethal assistance that does go directly to aiding and abetting Russia’s war effort.”

Xi signed an agreement on a ‘Limitless Partnership’ between China and Russia days before the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and China can’t be a mediator as it is not impartial.

China’s proposal for peace have been questioned by many that why Beijing wants peace now possibly China wants to stay relevant and President Xi is ambitious to become an ambassador of Peace and change his image of being a proponent of an aggressive diplomacy.

US -NATO only can bring End to Ukraine Crisis.

The key to solving the Ukraine crisis is not in China’s hands, but in those of the US and NATO, it will be unlikely that any efforts to bring about peace and promote talks will be effective. The Chinese peace proposal, which was hailed by Russia and cautiously welcomed by Ukraine, has been criticised by the West and its NATO allies. One of the most vocal criticisms about the plan is that the document fails to acknowledge Russia’s violation of Ukrainian sovereignty. As it is, the US and NATO have rejected Beijing’s 12-point proposal. US and NATO at no stage will like to see China’s President Xi to succeed in his ambition to be seen as a leader bringing peace to Europe. If need be, hurdles will be created in this venture.

President Xi is ambitious to be singularly known as an ambassador of peace. The peace plan is part of Beijing’s efforts to present itself as a neutral peace broker and also cosy up to the European Union at a time when its ties with the US in particular and West are tense. China and India are the two nations that can build a bridge of communications between Russia and Ukraine.

Why is President Xi not involving Prime minister Modi an acceptable voice to the world at large and with both the warring nations Russia and Ukraine? The possible answer: In reality both China and India are not at peace on its borders, China is also the only solid ally of India’s western adversary Pakistan and above all President Xi would like to enhance his ratings as a Global Leader.

Both sides, Russia and Ukraine, find themselves in a deadlock with their respective stands not acceptable to each other, especially on territorial issues. President Zelensky’s tough stand “to recover all Ukrainian territories including Crimea” and the “Russian stand that it would not give up any territory” it has taken by force much should not immediately be expected to resolved out of the President Xi’s visit. Both the Russian and Ukrainian Presidents have to soften their respective stands — but the Catch-22 here is their egos and the US. Success on this front remains to be seen, which at this stage remains a distant dream. Only the US can make this dream come true if President Zelensky is left free to act in the interest of Ukraine and not in the interest of US-NATO long term strategy. Wait and watch how far President Xi’s ambition to be an ambassador of peace succeeds.