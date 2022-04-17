Egypt: El-Sisi Hosts US Delegation Over Palestine Issue

By Arab News

By Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has detailed Egypt’s stance on the Palestinian issue to a visiting US delegation.

During a meeting with the US Congressional group, headed by Sen. Richard Shelby, El-Sisi stressed the importance of reaching a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people according to international law, which would open up prospects for coexistence and cooperation among all the peoples of the region.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady said that El-Sisi welcomed the US delegation and “stressed the importance that Egypt attaches to permanent communication with Congressional leaders … within the framework of the established bilateral relations between Egypt and the US.”

El-Sisi urged “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen these relations in a framework of mutual respect and common interest, especially in light of the turbulence in the region and the escalating challenges it creates,” Rady said.

The US delegation noted the importance of US-Egypt ties and hailed joint cooperation between the two countries.

“Egypt is a pillar of security and stability in the Middle East and the Arab world, as well as a pivotal partner for the US in the region,” a statement from the group said.

They hailed Egypt’s success in combating terrorism and extremism, and the promotion of freedom of belief in Egyptian society, in addition to the great efforts being made in Egypt to achieve comprehensive development.

Rady added that the meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in a number of fields, especially in politics, military and the economy. Regional and international developments were also discussed.