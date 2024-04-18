Terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Europe Opinion South and Central Asia 

Given Russian Response To Terrorist Attack, Central Asian Countries Are ‘Moving Away’ From Moscow – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Moscow has always assumed that the Central Asian countries would remain in its corner because of their authoritarian leaderships and the lack of an obvious place to go, but following Moscow’s reaction to the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, the five countries of that region are “moving away from Russia,” Ruslan Gorevoy says.

Indeed, the Novaya Versiya commentator argues, it is now possible to say that Moscow has “lost” Central Asia in much the same way that it has lost the Baltic countries and Moldova and that, if the Kremlin doesn’t change course and do so quickly, the problems arising from that loss will be even greater (versia.ru/srednyaya-aziya-otxodit-ot-rossii).

Moscow has no one to blame but itself, Gorevoy suggests. Its flaunting of its use of terror against Central Asian executors of the attack, the racist comments of senior officials like Aleksandr Bastrykhin about Central Asian migrants as enemies of Russia, and the Russian government’s moves to expel those migrants have outraged both the governments and peoples of the region.

Senior Tajikistan officials, for example,  denounced the Russian use of terror against their nationals publicly and to the face of their Russian counterparts (dialog.tj/news/glava-mid-tadzhikistana-podverg-kritike-pytki-v-otnoshenii-podozrevaemykh-v-terakte-v-krokusehttps://www.kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/398973).

But even more, Gorevoy continues, some are sending arms to Ukraine, refusing to honor Russian credit cards lest they run afoul of Western sanctions, and planning to hold joint military exercises in June “without Russian participation and not in an OCST format” (ru.krymr.com/a/azerbaydzhan-kazakhstan-kyrgyzstan-tadzhikistan-uzbekistan-rossiya/32904955.html).

It is going to be extremely difficult for Moscow to reverse course, he says; but unless it does, the Central Asian countries are going to leave Russia’s orbit probably forever, something Central Asian analysts concur with (eurasiatoday.ru/terakt-v-moskve-i-dolgosrochnye-posledstviya-dlya-evrazii/) and that China, Turkey and the West are certain to exploit.

Indeed, the Moscow commentator suggests that this may be the most important fallout from the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, fallout of enormous geopolitical importance that happened because Moscow officials played to and played up the nationalist, even racist attitudes of many Russians about Central Asians.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *