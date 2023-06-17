By Naseeb Ullah Achakzai

Artificial Intelligence changing the already penetrated technological revolution. It is further enhancing technology and bringing easiness for users. Whereas, its negative impacts and dangers could be disastrous.

Top AI tools have developed and new innovations are taking place. For instance, Lexica.art is generating photos, ChatGpt is generating content, Contentbot is altering writing, Synthesia is an avatar video generator, Lumen5 is a new addition in Video Creator, Notion.ai is Copy Writing tool, Invideo is generating faceless videos, Durable is building AI generated website, Copy.ai is an instagram caption generator, and Openai is AI generated Image to text.

These innovations and technologies are shaping lives. Recently, software was designed by a team of NYU Grossman School of Medicine that can read medical images. A Pakistani doctor has developed AI method to check the sweetness of citrus fruits. While, the Danish prime minister delivered a speach made by ChatGPT. Notwithstanding, companies such as Tesla and more are working on designing driverless cars.

It is an undeniable reality that Artificial Intelligence has many advantages. In the sphere of bomb defusing robots, sending machines which are atmosphere resistant into deep ocean or going into space are the most important features. In addition, AI is available on 24/7. Moreover, AI is unbiased and devoid of emotions, unlike humans.

On the flipside, AI has drawbacks too. Its cost is high. It is killing creativity, decreasing decision making, and works on already available data. It is also increasing unemployment. Mckinsey reports that AI will replace 30 percent of the human labor force by 2030.

It is also causing laziness. A research paper published in humanities and social science communication says that artificial intelligence is making students lazy and is disastrous for cognitive capabilities. While fears are that it is devoid of ethics and can increase the theft of data, especially in the field of cybersecurity.

Last month, the G7 countries called for adopting law to regulate AI and make it more trustworthy. Meanwhile, the EU is already inching towards formulating a law to regulate AI. The regulating AI is a must for which the UN should play its role. If artificial intelligence not regulated, the future catastrophes won’t be avoided.

The revolution of artificial intelligence is knocking at the door. It has undoubtedly brought numerous benefits while, at the same time, it poses a myriad of challenges for humanity. The need of the hour is to pause the misuse of it, for which the UN could play a decisive role with respect to its regulation through a holistic stratagem and the formulation of law.