Iran Formally Protests Russia’s Stance On Persian Gulf Trio Islands

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran has formally protested to the government of Russia about its recent joint statement with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council regarding three Iranian islands, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani dismissed the contents of the joint statement issued after the sixth ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between Russia and the PGCC.

“Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is a recognized principle in international law. Tehran considers the observance of this principle regarding Iran’s territorial integrity by all parties as an imperative principle and will show a serious and proportional reaction to its violation,” the spokesman underlined.

He reiterated that Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb islands are never subject to negotiations, stressing that Tehran rejects any interference by any party in this regard.

“Iran’s stance on this issue has been transparent. Iran has formally protested to the Russian government,” Kanaani added.

Last week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the issues raised in the joint statement of the PGCC and Russia.

“These islands belong to Iran eternally and issuing such statements runs counter to the friendly relations between Iran and the neighbors,” the ministry said.

The islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.